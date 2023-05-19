Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dover Corporation: Reiterating 'Buy' On Order Recovery

May 19, 2023 12:25 PM ETDover Corporation (DOV)
Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
322 Followers

Summary

  • The 1Q23 earnings results came in better than expected, with higher profits and better March order trends.
  • Management anticipates a recovery in growth during the second half of 2023, with indications of bottoming out order trends.
  • DOV's current valuation presents an appealing investment opportunity, trading at a lower forward PE multiple compared to historical averages and its relative multiple against the SPX.

Business 3d tablet virtual growth arrow financial graph on digital technology strategy background with finance data marketing chart analysis report or success investment diagram economy screen profit.

Lemon_tm

Summary

The 1Q23 earnings results have further reinforced my original long recommendation for Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). In addition to the better-than-expected segment profit performance, management highlighted better-than-expected March order trends in certain segments, such as NA dispensers, biopharma pumps, and

A picture containing text, screenshot, number, font Description automatically generated

Valuation model (own calculation)

This article was written by

Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
322 Followers
Both a full-time investor and a full-time operations manager. I've learned about investing over the years by reading and researching businesses that, in my opinion, have a significant competitive advantage that can sustainably produce returns above its cost of capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.