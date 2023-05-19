Lemon_tm

The 1Q23 earnings results have further reinforced my original long recommendation for Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). In addition to the better-than-expected segment profit performance, management highlighted better-than-expected March order trends in certain segments, such as NA dispensers, biopharma pumps, and heat exchangers, which I believe will continue to benefit the business in 2Q and the rest of the year. Although there was a backlog cancellation in DCST that impacted EPS guidance for 2Q23, I have confidence in the FY23 guide and am encouraged by the sequential increase in orders, supporting my belief that backlog will exit the year above normal levels. Therefore, I reiterate my Buy rating for DOV. I believe that the company's portfolio is under-appreciated in terms of the strategic levers it can use to protect the bottom line (against the macro and cyclicality impact), and its management team has a strong track record of execution.

2Q23 seems to be the trough for FY23 performance, according to management as they saw indications of bottoming out order trends, and they expect growth to recover through 2H23. This dynamic is unlikely to show up in the backlog metric, given DOV's ability to expedite order shipments. However, I believe we should start seeing orders flowing into backlog as orders growth resume in FY24. Further supporting this recovery in orders growth is DOV's other growth platforms such as biopharma, clean energy, digital, and thermal management, which should collectively continue to grow at mid-single-digit % range. I would point out that the biopharma is something to monitor as DOV has strategically built a strong market position in the sector through organic growth and acquisitions. This should help DOV to secure more spec business and recurring revenues, thereby further reducing the cyclicality of the business. On the other hand, the concern here is the cyclicality and challenges in the broader macroeconomic environment. The mitigating factor here is that as DOV's biopharma business acquires more recurring revenues, it would further smoothen out the volatility of earnings, and therefore be worth a high multiple. On the point of cyclicality, the other thing that I really like about DOV is its exposure to regulatory-driven sectors such as CO2 and heat exchangers, which are insulated from the macro turbulence and expected to grow irrespective of macroeconomic conditions. I think an important part of the equation is pricing, which is expected to remain consistent, which means the demands that upcoming demands are going to carry similar level of margins into the P&L. To put in context, management is targeting the high-end of the 25-35% incremental margin range going forward. Although DOV experienced some setbacks in fixed cost reduction during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has resumed its cost-saving initiatives since the end of 2022, and I expect further progress in the second half of 2023 and beyond, driven by footprint actions and other measures (I previously mentioned about DOV being a large conglomerate with many fats to cut).

I believe the valuation today is much more attractive than it was when I last wrote about the company. Since my last post, valuation has continued to deteriorate to the current level of 15x forward PE, which is 2x below its 5-year average. The current valuation relative to the SPX forward PE multiple has also reduced to 0.82x, which is 0.1x below the 5-year average. I believe DOV should trade back to 0.9x SPX forward PE multiple (its average), thereby driving its own forward PE to 17x. The catalyst to this re-rating would come faster than expected sales growth and margin expansion. I believe consensus estimates in FY24 and FY25 are not incorporating the strength of the DOV order book in FY24 (which will start to reflect in the backlog as the order exceeds capacity to ship out). Assuming it does revert to 17x forward PE, coupled with my anticipated FY25 net income of ~$1.5 billion, I believe the stock has a 34% upside from here.

The 1Q23 earnings results further reinforce my original long recommendation for DOV. With better-than-expected segment profits and strong March order trends, I have confidence in the FY23 guidance and reiterate my Buy rating. Despite cyclicality concerns, DOV's exposure to regulatory-driven sectors provides stability. Importantly, the current valuation is attractive, trading below the historical average, and its relative multiple against the SPX has fallen further. I expect a reversion to a higher multiple, driven by sales growth and margin expansion. Assuming a forward PE of 17x, the stock has a 34% upside potential.