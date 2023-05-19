Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CI&T Inc (CINT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2023 11:27 AM ETCI&T Inc (CINT)
CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 19, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Eduardo Galvao - Investor Relations Director

Cesar Gon - Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Bruno Guicardi - Founder and President for North America and Europe

Stanley Rodrigues - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tyler DuPont - Bank of America

Ashwin Shirvaikar - Citi

Eduardo Galvao

Good morning, and welcome to CI&T Earnings Call for the First Quarter of 2023.

I am Eduardo Galvao, Investor Relations Director at CI&T, and I'm happy to be here again to talk about our results. With me on today's call are Cesar Gon, Founder and CEO; Bruno Guicardi, Founder and President for North America and Europe; and Stanley Rodrigues, our CFO.

This event is being recorded and all participants will be in a listen-only mode during the company's presentation. After that, there will be a question-and-answer session for analysts and investors. If you'd like to submit a question, please send it via e-mail to investors@ciandt.com. The presentation is available on the company's Investor Relations website and the replay will be available shortly after the event is concluded.

Some of the matters we'll discuss on this call, including our expected business outlook, are forward-looking statements and as such, are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those factors described in our earnings release and discussed in the Risk Factors section of our annual report on Form 20-F and other reports we may file from time to time with the SEC. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed on this call. We caution you not to place undue reliance on those forward-looking statements because they're valid only as of the date when made.

During this presentation, we'll comment

