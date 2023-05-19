Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Stocks And Bonds Part Ways

May 19, 2023 12:30 PM ETTLT, SPY
Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.59K Followers

Summary

  • Ever since the Federal Reserve started talking about hiking rates at the start of 2022, stocks and bonds have been joined at the hip.
  • Using the iShares 20+ Year Treasury ETF as a proxy for the bond market, the correlation between its closing prices and the S&P 500 has been +0.79, implying a very strong correlation.
  • Since April 6th, TLT is down 6.8% while the S&P 500 is up 2.7%.

Close-up bond market trading screen with rising yields. Coupons, rates, yields and other informations are displayed.

Torsten Asmus

Ever since the Federal Reserve started talking about hiking rates at the start of 2022, stocks and bonds have been joined at the hip. Using the iShares 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TLT) as a proxy for

Stocks And Bonds Part Ways

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.59K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.