Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Occidental Petroleum: Rinse And Repeat

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation's common stock may be expensive compared to other oil and gas companies. But Berkshire Hathaway Inc. does not have those other choices.
  • The oil and gas industry is relatively cheap historically and compared to other market industries. This is still a relatively expensive market.
  • The fact that Warren Buffett has purchased the stock in the $50s until the stock heads into the $60s suggests a trading strategy.
  • Both oil and natural gas have a bright future ahead.
  • Occidental has a chemical division that produces materials like ethylene (used in plastics) for the green revolution. The division is developing more value-added products.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »

Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima

(Note: This article was in the newsletter on May 18, 2023.)

Every time I start reading something like Warren Buffett has no interest in either buying or controlling Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), then outcome articles about how

Occidental Petroleum Common Stock Price History and Key Valuation Measures

Occidental Petroleum Common Stock Price History and Key Valuation Measures (Seeking Alpha Website May 18, 2023)

Antero Resources Projection Of Natural Gas Use Growth

Antero Resources Projection Of Natural Gas Use Growth (Antero Resources May 2023, Corporate Presentation)

Occidental Cash Flow Priorities

Occidental Cash Flow Priorities (Occidental Petroleum First Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Occidental Petroleum Enterprise Value Growth Since 2020

Occidental Petroleum Enterprise Value Growth Since 2020 (Occidental Petroleum First Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

I analyze oil and gas companies like Occidental Petroleum and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
18.55K Followers
Get analysis on under followed Oil & Gas companies with an edge.
I am a high school teacher for a decade. I am now retired.  Before that I was an analyst (operations and financial) and for a short time a Controller I have a B.S. with an emphasis in Accounting and an MBA (for which I studied Finance, Economics, and Management) I passed the CPA exam on the first try and am a retired CPA in the state of Maryland. I have a high school teaching credential and an MA in Math Education


Occassionally write articles for Rida Morwa''s High Dividend Opportunities https://seekingalpha.com/author/rida-morwa/research


Occassionally write articles on Tag Oil for the Panick High Yield Report

https://seekingalpha.com/account/research/subscribe?slug=richard-lejeune

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OXY GTLS AR XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications. I own a TSLA put.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.