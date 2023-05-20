Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio: John's April Update - 6 Dividend Increases

Summary

  • John's retirement accounts generated a total of $2,215.32 of dividend income for April 2023 vs. $1,958.89 of dividend income for April 2022.
  • John's Traditional IRA had a balance of $347.4K as of April 30, 2023, vs. $362.5K on April 30th, 2022. The estimated annualized yield is 5.13%.
  • John's Roth IRA had a balance of $205.4K as of April 30, 2023, vs. $218.3K on April 30, 2022. The estimated annualized yield is 5.06%.
  • There were a total of six companies that paid an increased dividend during the month of April.

Strong rise of natural gas prices during a global energy crisis.

Torsten Asmus

We have recently covered a few stocks on our watchlist that are looking more attractive and the recent pop in natural gas due to lower-than-expected reserves. While oil prices have seen the price come down (we are still easily looking

SUI - FastGraphs - 2023-5

SUI - FastGraphs - 2023-5 (FastGraphs)

Traditional IRA -April 2023 Trades

Traditional IRA -April 2023 Trades (Charles Schwab)

Traditional IRA - April - 2022 V 2023 Dividend Breakdown

Traditional IRA - April - 2022 V 2023 Dividend Breakdown (CDI)

Roth IRA - April - 2022 V 2023 Dividend Breakdown

Roth IRA - April - 2022 V 2023 Dividend Breakdown (CDI)

Retirement Projections - April 2023

Retirement Projections - April 2023 (CDI)

Retirement Projections - April 2023 - Full Dividend History

Retirement Projections - April 2023 - Full Dividend History (CDI)

Retirement Account - Month End Balances - April 2023

Retirement Account - Month End Balances - April 2023 (CDI)

Retirement Accounts - April 2023 - Cash Balances

Retirement Accounts - April 2023 - Cash Balances (CDI)

Retirement Accounts - April 2023 - Unrealized Gain-Loss

Retirement Accounts - April 2023 - Unrealized Gain-Loss (CDI)

Traditional IRA - April 2023 - Gain-Loss

Traditional IRA - April 2023 - Gain-Loss (CDI)

Roth IRA - April 2023 - Gain-Loss

Roth IRA - April 2023 - Gain-Loss (CDI)

Traditional IRA Withdrawals - April 2023

Traditional IRA Withdrawals - April 2023 (CDI)

Graduated in 2011 with degrees in Pre-Law and Business Administration from Eastern Washington University. Completed my MBA at Whitworth University in May of 2017. Over the last decade, I have worked exclusively in the finance industry. I have acquired specialized knowledge in multiple areas, most notably, Secondary Marketing, Underwriting (specializing in subprime credit), and am currently building an Indirect Lending Program for Canopy Federal Credit Union.Started my first Roth IRA at the age of 16, but began seriously investing closer to 2011 at the age of 22. My investment strategy is largely focused on generating retirement income from dividend-paying stocks. I do not hold any professional investment licenses, but I spend a significant amount of time educating children, teenagers, and young adults on basic finance. I also specialize in cash-flow analysis for those nearing retirement or who are in retirement.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AFL, APLE, CCI, COLB, EPR, ESS, KMI, MAIN, O, OZK, T, TROW, VLO, WRK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article reflects my own personal views and I am not giving any specific or general advice. All advice that is given is done so without prejudice and it is highly recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

