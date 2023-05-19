Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Planet 13: Rescheduling Isn't Enough

Blake Downer
Summary

  • Planet 13 has a unique and attractive business model.
  • Overall, revenue has been declining since the highs of $32.8M and $33M in late 2021.
  • ROIC is currently at -2.94%, ROCE is -2.11%, and ROE is -3.38%.
  • While considering their declining revenue and negative returns, their forward Price/Sales of 1.32x, a forward EV/Sales of 1.10x, and forward EV/EBITDA of 11.13x appear to show the company as overvalued.
  • I currently rate Planet 13 as a Hold.

Womens hands transferring money and collecting marijuana extract closeup

megaflopp/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

The cannabis industry is prone to periodic euphoria-driven rallies. With most Canadian cannabis companies experiencing negative gross margins, and most of their United States based counterparts currently suffering from negative operating margins, most of the industry is currently

plnhf guidance

PLNHF Forward Guidance (Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript)

plnhf revenue

PLNHF Quarterly Revenue (By Author)

plnhf margins

PLNHF Quarterly Margins (By Author)

plnhf float dilution

PLNHF Quarterly Share Count vs. Cash vs. Operating Income (By Author)

plnhf debt interest

PLNHF Quarterly Net Interest Expense (By Author)

plnhf equity

PLNHF Quarterly Total Equity (By Author)

plnhf returns roe roic roce

PLNHF Quarterly Returns (By Author)

plnhf quarterly revenue

PLNHF Quarterly Revenue Without Taxes (By Author)

plnhf margins

PLNHF Quarterly Margins Without Taxes (By Author)

plnhf planet 13 value valuation

PLNHF Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Blake Downer
I am an Electromechanical Engineer and teach Circuit Analysis for a living. I have been paying attention to markets since the late 1990's. Because I have been obsessed with Game Theory since childhood, I tend to evaluate companies based on the quality and number of edges they have collected vs their peers and how well I expect their strategy to perform in the everchanging meta. I am drawn to innovation, typically have a long timeframe outlook, and am always hunting for potential multibaggers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

