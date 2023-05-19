Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Fortuna Silver Mines: The Seguela Mine Is A Go

May 19, 2023 1:12 PM ETFortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM), FVI:CA
Fun Trading
Fun Trading
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.'s revenues were $175.65 million, with a net income of $11.86 million or $0.04 per diluted share in 1Q23.
  • Fortuna produced 60,092 Au ounces and 1,586,378 Ag ounces in 1Q23. This represents 94,110 GEOs compared to 103,097 GEOs in 1Q22.
  • I recommend buying Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock between $3.35-$3.2, with likely lower support at $3.
Part I - Introduction

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) released its first-quarter 2023 results on May 15, 2023.

Note: This article is an update of my article published on March 20, 2023. I have followed FSM on Seeking Alpha since Dec. 2021.

FSM West Africa Operations with Seguela Mine (FSM Presentation)

FSM 1Q23 Highlights (FSM Presentation)

FSM Chesser Resources (FSM Presentation)

FSM 1-Year Chart Gold, Silver, Copper (Fun Trading StockCharts)

FSM Quarterly Production Gold and Silver History (Fun Trading)

Chart

FSM Quarterly Gold and Silver Price History (Fun Trading)

FSM Quarterly Production of Lead and Zinc History (Fun Trading)

FSM 2023 Guidance (FSM Presentation)

FSM Quarterly Revenue History (Fun Trading)

Fortuna Silver's revenues were $175.65 million in 1Q23, down 3.7% YoY and up 6.6% sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA was $13.2 million in 1Q23.

FSM Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash flow from operations minus CapEx.
The calculation differs from the company, which uses another measure. Free cash flow calculation is a Non-IFRS Financial measure and can fluctuate. Hence, applying the same formula to your stocks is essential, which is what I do here.

FSM Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

FSM TA Chart Short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

FSM forms an ascending triangle pattern with resistance at $4.10 and support at $3.32.

The ascending triangle is a bullish candlestick chart pattern that occurs in a mid-trend and signals a likely continuation of the overall trend. It's one of the most common chart patterns as it's quite easy to form - consisting of two simple trend lines. The price action temporarily pauses the uptrend as buyers are consolidating. This pause is marked with higher lows pushing for a breakout to the upside, which then activates the pattern.

I regularly promote the general strategy in my marketplace to keep a core long-term position and use about 40% to trade short-term LIFO. It allows you to wait for a higher final price target for your core position between $5 and $6, a possible target in 2023.

