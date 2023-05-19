Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AngloGold Ashanti: Tracking In Line With FY2023 Guidance

May 19, 2023 1:21 PM ETAngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)1 Comment
Summary

  • AngloGold Ashanti released its Q1 results earlier this month, reporting quarterly production of ~584,000 ounces of gold, a 1% decrease from the year-ago period.
  • Unfortunately, while output was down only marginally, costs rose to some of the highest levels sector-wide at $1,619/oz, and the company reported another free cash outflow despite higher gold prices.
  • The good news is that it's making progress to reduce costs and between the Obuasi ramp-up, a low-cost Nevada mining hub, and Ghana JV, we should see lower costs post-2025.
  • That said, I don't see enough margin of safety here at US$24.70, with the stock trading just shy of estimated fair value with one of the highest-cost profiles sector-wide for 2023/2024.

Miner inside the access tunnel of an underground gold and copper mine.

We're over three-quarters of the way through the Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) and one of the first companies to report its results was AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU). AngloGold Ashanti's ("AngloGold") results were slightly below

AngloGold Operations

AngloGold - Quarterly Production

Proposed Ghana Joint-Venture

AngloGold Operations

AngloGold Ashanti - Costs & AISC Margins

AngloGold - Historical Cash Flow Multiple

Gold Miners Sentiment

AU 3-Year Chart

