AGNC Investment: I'm Tempted To Buy The 15.5% Yield Paid Monthly

May 19, 2023 1:30 PM ETAGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), AGNCM3 Comments
Pacifica Yield
Summary

  • AGNC Investment is down 11% since the start of the year, continuing a selloff that's been ongoing since the spring of 2021.
  • The mREIT's monthly dividend payouts have been a bulwark of stability against the current disruption. However, the tangible net book value continues to fall and total returns have been flat.
  • 2023 could still be a positive year if the Fed pauses its rate hikes at its June FOMC meeting. This will form an inflection point against the current disruption.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) is down about 11% since the start of the year as wider macroeconomic concerns from a Feds funds rate just hiked to its highest level since 2008 at 5%-5.25% and inflation that remains elevated

AGNC Investment Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Portfolio

AGNC Investment

Pacifica Yield
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

