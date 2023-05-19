Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MongoDB: EPS Growth Momentum Heading Into Earnings

May 19, 2023 2:25 PM ETMongoDB, Inc. (MDB)SNOW1 Comment
Vlad Deshkovich profile picture
Vlad Deshkovich
907 Followers

Summary

  • MongoDB trades at very high multiples that are 12x IT sector median for P/E and 17x IT sector median for operating cash flow (forward basis).
  • Yet, it significantly outperformed consensus non-GAAP EPS estimates last quarter with a 657% beat against consensus estimates.
  • Estimates for the upcoming earnings release for FQ1 2024 were adjusted less than 50% in response and may not fully reflect ongoing margin improvements in the business.
  • As such, I think consensus is playing it safe and MongoDB could have another excellent quarter, which should lead to near-term appreciation in share price.

MongoDB headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Overview

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) stock has had a good year and an especially good month. In the middle of its current bull run, it has now outperformed the NASDAQ Composite more than 2x YTD. While it appreciated earlier in the year

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Vlad Deshkovich profile picture
Vlad Deshkovich
907 Followers
Investment analyst and prop trader primarily covering the technology sector.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MDB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.