Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals: May 27 PDUFA Date For Heart Failure Drug Looks Crucial

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Lexicon ought to find out whether its heart failure candidate sotafligozin will be approved on May 27.
  • The drug has been rejected before - in 2019, in patients with Type 1 diabetes, on safety grounds.
  • Astrazeneca's Farxiga and Lilly's Jardiance have the same MoA as sotafligozin and have been approved in heart failure, generating blockbuster sales.
  • If sotafligozin is approved it could open up a blockbuster market opportunity for Lexicon - provided it can compete with big pharma rivals.
  • The fact that Sanofi was originally Lexicon's big pharma partner with sotafligozin, but pulled out of the partnership after the FDA rejection in 2019 could be telling.
  • We're currently running a sale for our private investing group, Haggerston BioHealth, where members get access to portfolios, market alerts, real-time chat, and more. Learn More »
Heart Health Concept

Eoneren

Investment Overview

Texas based biotech Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was incorporated in 1995, and has been listed on the Nasdaq since 2000. According to a statement in the company's 2022 10K submission, Lexicon is:

... devoting most of our resources to the

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
9.14K Followers
Receive regular, detailed analysis focused on biotech and healthcare stocks

I write about Biotech, Pharma and Healthcare stocks and share investment tips. Find me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth - model portfolio + 4 exclusive stock tips every week. I'm on twitter @edmundingham

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.