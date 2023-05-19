Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AT&T Stock: Leverage Tactical Trading For Outsized Returns (Rating Upgrade)

May 19, 2023 2:30 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T)VZ, TMUS, T.PA, T.PC, TBB, TBC
Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We made a very controversial call to sell chunks of AT&T Inc. stock as it hit $19 and $20.
  • The stock has tanked over 17% since reporting earnings.
  • As we guided to tactically wait for well under $17 to come back into the name, we are once again ready to buy for income.
  • Cash flow is key here, but with the yield now approaching 7%, you can generate more income not just by trading the stock around a core position, but through a covered call approach.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at BAD BEAT Investing. Learn More »

From Vision Through Strategy And Execution To Success

IvelinRadkov

The markets are looking for direction, as they have been pinned in a range the last two months, and we just do not see meaningful upside much past 4200 on the S&P 500 Index (SP500). We think the

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
37.8K Followers
The #1 service for high performing trades run by active hedge fund analysts

We have made millionaires! We are proud to have created thousands of WINNERS. We are the team behind the top performing investing group BAD BEAT Investing. Quad 7 Capital was founded in 2017 by a team that consists of a long time investor, health researcher, financial author, professor, professional cardplayer, and hedge fund analysts.

The BAD BEAT Investing service is a specialized carve out of Quad 7 Capital and launched in 2018. The service is run by a team of hedge fund analysts. This a top performing investing group service relative to market returns. It is focused on trading opportunistic inflections, and leveraging mispriced stocks and momentum driven events for rapid-return swing trades, options education, and long-term investments. We also teach investors how to hedge their portfolios. Further, it offers a direct access line to our traders all day during market hours and provides daily market commentary.

Quad 7 Capital as a whole has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory and the sciences. The company has experience with government, academia, and private industry, including investment banking, boutique trading firms, and hedge funds. We offer market opinion and analysis, and we cover a wide range of sectors and companies, with particular emphasis on news related items and analyses on growth companies, dividend stocks, banks/financials, industrials, mREITS, biotechnology/ pharmaceuticals, precious metals, and small-cap companies.

If you want to win, follow us, and if you want to make real money, sign up to BAD BEAT Investing today. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.