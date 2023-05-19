Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alvotech (ALVO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2023 2:15 PM ETAlvotech (ALVO), ALVOW
Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 19, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Benedikt Stefansson - Director of Investor Relations and Global Communications

Robert Wessman - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Anil Okay - Chief Commercial Officer

Joel Morales - Chief Financial Officer

Ming Li - Chief Strategy Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Baum - Citigroup

Thibault Boutherin - Morgan Stanley

Ashish Verma - UBS

Carl Byrnes - Northland Capital Markets

Operator

Welcome to the First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call for Alvotech. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce and hand over the call to Benedikt Stefansson, Director of Investor Relations and Global Communications at Alvotech. Please proceed.

Benedikt Stefansson

Thank you and good morning or afternoon to everyone joining us on this call today. The company has issued a press release that can be found on our website www.alvotech.com. The release reports financial results for the first quarter of 2023 and provides a business update. Additionally, presentation slides that cover our call today have been posted on our investor website. You'll find all materials posted for the Q1 2023 earnings call under News & Events in the Events & Presentations section on investors.alvotech.com.

Our presentation materials and some of our statements that we make today may include forward-looking statements. These statements do not ensure future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are outlined in company filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements that are made.

And with me on today's call are Robert Wessman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Alvotech; Anil

