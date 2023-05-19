Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

S&P 500: I Am Positioning For A Crash

May 19, 2023 3:34 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)SPX4 Comments
Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
5.93K Followers

Summary

  • The S&P 500 is facing two major events over the next three weeks: The June 1 debt ceiling deadline and the June 14 Fed meeting.
  • Based on the different scenarios, there is a high probability of a correction anywhere from 5% to a major crash of 30%+.
  • Thus, I am buying the June 16, 2023 puts.

President Biden Announces His Nominees For Federal Reserve Chair And Vice Chair

Alex Wong

The stock market is facing two major events over the next three weeks, 1) the debt ceiling deadline on June 1 and 2) the June 13-14th Fed meeting.

The market is now overly optimistic that the debt ceiling

The June Fed meeting prediction

CME

This article was written by

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
5.93K Followers
Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.