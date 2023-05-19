Alex Wong

The stock market is facing two major events over the next three weeks, 1) the debt ceiling deadline on June 1 and 2) the June 13-14th Fed meeting.

The market is now overly optimistic that the debt ceiling compromise will be made, without any disruptions. Likewise, the market is also overly optimistic that the Fed will pause the interest rate hiking cycle at the June meeting and signal the willingness to cut later in 2023.

The stock market is also ignoring the near-certain probability of a recession, with the S&P 500 (SP500) trading at the rich forward PE ratio of 18-19. Analysts are predicting still positive overall earnings growth for 2023, with a major rebound in Q4 of 2023.

Thus, considering an overvalued market and the two major events over the next three weeks, and both of which could negatively surprise, the probability of a near-term major correction is very high.

The Debt Ceiling Event

The US Treasury is expected to run out of cash on June 1, and without the increase in the debt ceiling, the US could default on its obligations.

The debt ceiling negotiations between the Biden Administration and the Republican led House represented by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are underway, and the expectation is that the compromise deal will be announced at a press conference on Sunday. The House and Senate are expected to vote and pass the compromise deal before the June 1 deadline.

So, what could go wrong, and what are the implications for the stock market? I see three possible outcomes:

The compromise debt ceiling deal is made on Sunday and passed in the House and the Senate as expected before the June 1 deadline. In this scenario, the US Treasury will have to issue about $1 trillion in Treasury Bills to replenish the cash reserves during the first week of June, after the debt ceiling is raised. Based on the debt ceiling 2011 case, this is likely to significantly reduce the market liquidity and produce a 5-10% correction in the S&P 500. The compromise deal is proposed on Sunday, but it does not pass in the House or Senate. It is likely that some kind of compromise will be proposed on Sunday, but the deal could face the resistance from the Republicans in the House, and the progressive Democrats in the Senate, and fail to get a moderate bi-partisan support. In this scenario, as the US approaches the default deadline, and the stock market could drop by 10-20%, and force the bi-partisan compromise to avoid the US default at the last moment. The compromise deal is not reached on Sunday, and the Democrats proceed with the unilateral move to increase the debt ceiling by invoking the 14th Amendment. This is the worst-case scenario because it would trigger the constitutional crisis and potentially start what Ray Dalio calls a civil war. In this scenario, the stock market could crash over 30%.

I didn't even consider the possibility that the US would actually default, but if the deal is not reached, and the Democrats fail to unilaterally increase the debt ceiling, the US will default, which would have much broader cross-asset consequences. More about this if it happens.

The Fed's June Meeting

The Fed is meeting on June 13-14, and this is an extremely important meeting because the Fed is expected to finally pause its interest rate hiking campaign.

However, the core PCE inflation remains sticky at a very high level of 4.6%, well above the 2% target. The current unemployment rate at 3.4% is actually below the unemployment rate when the Fed started the interest rate hiking cycle in 2022, while the target for 2023 is 4.5%.

The point is that the inflation rate is still sticky and very high, while the unemployment rate is still very low. In this situation, the Fed might be forced to continue hiking in June, as I previously suggested.

In fact, the market consensus is getting closer to my prediction. Currently, the bond market expects about a 40% chance that the Fed hikes in June, and a 60% chance of a pause. But the stock market stopped listening to the bond market some time ago.

CME

So, the S&P 500 is facing another possible negative surprise in June - the Fed continues to hike, which could produce a 5%-10% correction by itself.

The Combination of the Two Events

The best-case scenario is where the debt-ceiling deal is reached and passed, followed by the short-term liquidity drain and a modest stock market correction of 5-10%, which would allow the Fed to pause or at least "skip" the hike at the June meeting.

If there is no liquidity shock after the deal is reached, the Fed could continue hiking, which by itself could cause a 5-10% correction. Thus, I see a high probability of a 5-10% correction in June regardless.

What would the Fed do in case the debt ceiling is not smoothly reached, or in case of US default? Probably not hike in June. But whether the Fed is able to provide liquidity support and cut, in a situation where the US Dollar crashes, is debatable at this point.

Now, the ideal scenario is that the debt ceiling deal is reached, without the liquidity drain after the deadline, and the Fed pauses in June, and cuts later in 2023 without a recession, while core PCE falls to 2%. This is actually priced in, but the subjective probability of this scenario in my book is near zero.

The Implementation

This is a speculative short term, event-based strategy, with the clear event expiration date on June 14 - the Fed meeting, and includes the June 1 deadline - the debt ceiling.

The expectation is these two events combined or independently will cause a correction in the S&P 500 anywhere from 5% to possibly over 30%. Thus, I plan to execute this strategy by buying puts on the S&P 500 (SPX), with expiration on June 16 and a strike price of 4000. Given the recent complacency in the market, the VIX is very low, and option prices are cheap.