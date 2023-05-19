Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Deere Stock: Embracing Weakness, Why I Remain Bullish

May 19, 2023 3:35 PM ETDeere & Company (DE)2 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
24.04K Followers

Summary

  • Deere & Company reported strong Q2 2023 earnings, with revenue growth driven by strong demand, favorable pricing, and operational improvements.
  • The agriculture bull case remains intact, supported by population growth outpacing supply, low global inventories of key crops, and a long-term positive outlook.
  • Despite short-term cyclical headwinds, Deere's stock presents a compelling investment opportunity, with a long-term target of $600 per share.

Las Vegas Hosts Annual CES Trade Show

David Becker

Introduction

It's time to talk about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Not only is this company one of my all-time favorite dividend growth stocks, but it's also the cornerstone of my bullish long-term agriculture thesis.

The company has been

Image

TradingView (DE)

Image

Nutrien Ltd.

Image

TradingView (ZC, BRN)

Image

Deere & Company

Image

Deere & Company

Image

Deere & Company

Image

Deere & Company

Image

Deere & Company

Image

Deere & Company

Image

Deere & Company

Finviz Chart

FINVIZ

Image

TradingView (DE, ISM Index)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
24.04K Followers
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.