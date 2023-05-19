David Becker

Introduction

It's time to talk about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Not only is this company one of my all-time favorite dividend growth stocks, but it's also the cornerstone of my bullish long-term agriculture thesis.

The company has been heavily impacted by post-pandemic supply chain problems, high input inflation, and everything related to that. Hence, the company was also a good indicator of supply chain improvements.

Despite challenges, the company was able to exploit tailwinds, resulting in a number of fantastic quarterly results and a much higher stock price over the past few years.

TradingView (DE)

While macroeconomic headwinds have caused the stock to fall, its just-released earnings confirm the agriculture bull case is doing just fine.

Not only that, Deere executed to perfection, benefiting from higher volumes, very strong pricing, and a strong outlook.

A Quick Recap

In February, I wrote an article titled Deere Goes Boom (Again)! As the title suggests, the company reported blowout earnings back then.

Here's a quick recap of my the company's results and my findings/comments:

Deere reported impressive 1Q23 earnings, surpassing expectations.

The company experienced strong revenue growth of 32.3% compared to the previous year.

The production and precision agriculture segment showed a sales surge of 55% due to higher price realization and shipments.

Deere expects demand to outpace the industry's ability to produce equipment, driven by strong agricultural fundamentals, high fleet age, and low inventories.

Supply chain challenges persisted, but some easing was observed.

The construction and forestry segment also performed well, benefiting from higher volumes and strong pricing gains.

Deere provided strong guidance for the full year, expecting sales growth and improved margins in both segments.

The company's stock remains attractively valued, with a long-term price target of $600 per share.

With that said, the agriculture bull case remains strong.

The Agriculture Bull Case

Agriculture, in general, is a highly complex topic. After all, it involves so many factors - many of them are related. For example, geopolitics, energy costs, weather, demand, supply chains, and more.

The core of the bull case is straightforward. Population growth is expected to cause demand to outperform supply. In my prior article, I highlighted two quotes from the OECD's long-term agriculture outlook.

The first quote was about demand, highlighting steady growth over the next few years.

Global food consumption, which is the main use of agricultural commodities, is projected to increase by 1.4% p.a. over the next decade and to be mainly driven by population growth.

The second quote covers supply growth expectations. Note the 30 basis points gap per year versus demand.

Over the next decade, global agricultural production is projected to increase by 1.1% p.a., with the additional output to be predominantly produced in middle- and low-income countries.

In general, this means that supply growth is more important than usual. It means utilization of every existing field is key, which boosts long-term demand for precision equipment and fertilizers. It also tends to support prices of key crops like corn, wheat, and soybeans.

On top of that, the bull case is built on very low inventories - amplifying problems tied to long-term underperforming supply growth. Using data from fertilizer giant Nutrien Ltd. (NTR), we see that global grain stocks (relative to demand) are at their lowest levels since 1996/1997. Oilseed inventories also are low. Please note that these numbers exclude China, which has high inventories yet no intention to become an export nation. Hence, it makes sense to adjust for Chinese inventories.

Nutrien Ltd.

Estimates are that it takes between two and three successful crop cycles to bring inventories back to normal, which is a lot. Also, we're still dealing with headwinds like La Nina, which is likely to keep a lid on supply growth.

The third issue we need to discuss is cyclical demand growth. Right now, it's the only bearish factor.

As I often mention, agriculture is highly tied to energy markets. This is caused by multiple factors, like the fact that 40% of US corn is used to produce ethanol, an energy-like commodity. Furthermore, biodiesel is increasingly popular, and energy drive agriculture input costs. As agriculture prices often trade close to input costs (it's a low-margin business for producers), it's fair to assume that key crop prices follow energy prices.

TradingView (ZC, BRN)

Right now, this is bearish because slower economic growth is hurting short-term energy and agriculture demand.

However, on a longer-term basis, I expect these issues to turn into significant tailwinds, as I'm bullish on energy. This is based on factors like slowing supply growth, which I highlight in this article.

Based on these numbers, let's dive into Deere's 2Q23 results. Note that Deere's fiscal year is one quarter ahead of the calendar year.

What Happened In 2Q23?

Looking at the headline numbers, 2Q23 was a great success. The company reported $17.4 billion in revenue, an increase of 30.1% vs. the second quarter of 2022. This number was also $2.5 billion higher than expected. This translates to a 17% beat.

Revenue from equipment operations rose by 34%, which paved the way for 42% growth in diluted EPS to $9.65. This result was $1.01 higher than expected.

Deere & Company

What's important is that these results were driven by strong demand, favorable pricing, and operational improvements.

For example, in the Production and Precision Agriculture segment, Deere reported a significant increase in net sales of 53% compared to the same quarter last year. This growth was primarily driven by increased shipment volumes and positive price realization, which was partially offset by negative currency translation. The segment's operating profit reached $2.2 billion, with an operating margin of 27.7%. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and improved shipment volumes.

The overview below shows how massive the impact of pricing was in its most important segment. This is the segment that produces its high-horsepower tractors, equipment, and combines. Despite higher prices, selling volumes were strong.

Deere & Company

The same applied to its smaller tractor segment, yet on a smaller scale.

Net sales for the Small Ag and Turf segment increased by 16% in the second quarter, reaching $4.5 billion. Growth was attributed to price realization and higher shipment volumes, partially offset by negative currency translation.

Deere & Company

In its Construction & Forestry segment, the company reported 23% higher sales and 3% higher operating profit. However, this segment saw a temporary non-cash headwind from a measurement of the previously held equity investment in the Deere-Hitachi joint venture. That's the special item visible in the overview below.

Deere & Company

It also needs to be said that the company continues to gain market share in the segments that matter most: Large tractors and combines. In both segments, the company outperformed its industry. It also outgrew the highest-horsepower 2WD tractor market.

Deere & Company

Furthermore, growth is expected to last. Deere expects the industry sales of large ag equipment in the US and Canada to increase by roughly 10% in the fiscal year 2023, reflecting strong demand, high fleet age, and low field inventory from supply constraints in the previous year.

In other words, the so-important replacement cycle is in a very good spot.

The problem is that the company isn't immune to cyclical headwinds. Deere estimates that industry sales for Small Ag and Turf in the US and Canada will decline by around 5% due to weakness in consumer-oriented products, especially in compact tractors.

The good news is that the demand for hay and forge segment products remains strong. In Europe, the industry is forecasted to be flat to up 5%, while South America is expected to have flat sales, with Brazil showing solid fundamentals and Argentina facing drought-related challenges.

Deere & Company

Based on these developments, Deere expects net sales in its large agriculture segment to increase by roughly 20% for the full year, with an operating margin between 25% and 26%.

The Small Ag and Turf segment is expected to achieve a 5% increase in net sales for fiscal year '23, with an operating margin ranging from 15.5% to 16.5%.

In the Construction & Forestry segment, net sales for 2023 are expected to be up around 15%, with an operating margin in the range of 18% to 19%.

Furthermore, Deere raised its outlook for net income in the fiscal year 2023 to the $9.25 to $9.5 billion range. Cash flow from equipment operations is projected to be in the range of $10 to $10.5 billion.

Deere & Company

The company's strong guidance is based on two primary drivers.

Firstly, the company's factories had their best quarter of execution since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, with supply chain improvements enabling smooth operations and faster delivery of machines. This allowed for some production to be pulled ahead into the second quarter, alleviating pressure on the second half.

Secondly, the factories experienced fewer production inefficiencies due to fewer disruptions from labor and supply chain challenges. This resulted in better overhead efficiency and lower premium freight costs, while production costs also benefited from favorable raw material comparisons.

However, the company is still dealing with some constraints that will limit higher levels of production in the second half of this year.

On the demand side, the company commented on commodity volatility, which I briefly highlighted in the first part of this article.

Despite commodity volatility, US farm net income is expected to be at a second all-time high, although lower than the record set in the previous year. Input costs have come down, providing some cost savings. Overall, farmers' margins are anticipated to remain above the 10-year average.

The company also made the case that high rates have just a minor impact on farm finances. The majority of farm debt is fixed-rate debt. Also, farmland values are relatively stable.

Furthermore, Deere sees positive tailwinds such as population growth, increased income, the role of biofuels in sustainability efforts, and technological improvements in farm equipment that drive productivity and reduce costs. Essentially, this is in line with the longer-term view I have discussed on Seeking Alpha for almost three years.

Valuation

While both 2Q23 numbers and guidance were strong, the company's stock was unable to keep its post-earning gains. While I am writing this, the stock is down 1.5% after briefly rising above $390.

FINVIZ

What we're seeing here is that investors aren't buying cyclical stocks, even if it's backed by great numbers and a strong outlook.

This is due to economic growth weakness.

The lower part of the chart below compares the distance DE shares are below their all-time high (in %) to the ISM Manufacturing Index, a widely followed leading indicator.

TradingView (DE, ISM Index)

Right now, the declining ISM index is functioning as a magnet, dragging down cyclical stocks.

Hence, this is hurting DE shares despite their good long-term prospects and attractive valuation, as seen below.

Data by YCharts

While shares could see 10-15% more downside in the case of a hard-er economic landing, my long-term target remains $600, which means I remain a buyer on weakness.

Takeaway

Deere has proven to be a resilient company despite facing challenges from supply chain issues and high input inflation. The company's recent earnings report confirms that the agriculture bull case is still intact.

The agriculture bull case is supported by population growth, which is expected to outpace supply, leading to increased demand for precision equipment and fertilizers. Low global inventories of key crops further amplify the need for improved supply growth. Despite short-term cyclical headwinds, such as slower economic growth affecting energy and agriculture demand, the long-term outlook remains positive.

Deere's second quarter of 2023 was a success, with revenue exceeding expectations and strong growth in equipment operations. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment saw significant sales growth, driven by increased shipment volumes and positive price realization. The company also gained market share in the large tractor and combines segment.

Deere provided strong guidance for the full year, expecting sales growth and improved margins in both the large agriculture and Small Ag and Turf segments. The Construction & Forestry segment also showed positive performance. The company's factories had improved execution and supply chain efficiency, contributing to better overhead efficiency and lower costs.

While Deere's stock is facing short-term headwinds due to overall weakness in cyclical stocks, its long-term prospects and attractive valuation make it a compelling investment opportunity. Despite the potential downside in the case of a harder economic landing, my long-term target for the stock remains at $600.