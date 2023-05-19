Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Broadcom: How AI Will Influence Next Week's Q2 Earnings Report

May 19, 2023 3:46 PM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO)AAPL, ATVI, DDOG, DIA, MSFT, NVDA, VMW, VOO, XLK, AMD1 Comment
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
20.29K Followers

Summary

  • The market appears to have figured out what I call the AI "picks and shovels" winners, with my top three picks (DataDog, Nvidia, Broadcom) all performing strongly.
  • And of course AI is all about data: Big data pools or "mega data" or whatever the most popular descriptor of the day is - moving, computing, and analyzing data.
  • Broadcom is the global leader in high-speed networking. As a result, its networking equipment is critical for moving large amounts of data to/from the cloud for use by AI/ML algorithms.
  • Today I'll review Broadcom's positioning in AI and preview the Q2 earnings report, which is due out next Thursday (June 1) after the market close.
Broadcom Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

The market certainly appears to have figured out some of the winning companies in what I call the "picks & shovels" area of AI: Those companies that provide basic infrastructure critical to running AI/ML algorithms on mega-data and LLMs (large language models). In a previous Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
20.29K Followers
Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVGO, DDOG, VOO, QQQ, DIA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.