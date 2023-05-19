GLD And SLV: Why I Keep Holding Precious Metals

Yuliya Soklakova

As part of our service provided in our investing group, we monitor various asset classes and update our real account holdings to our members. Our most recent update was shown below, and as you can see, we are currently holding (and have been holding) both silver and gold. Actually, our combined silver and gold allocation is sizable at 9%. Thanks to the recent price appreciation of precious metals (see the second chart below), our portfolio has been outperforming the overall market.

Our precious metals holdings have invited many questions among our members. As an intelligent group, we are all well-versed in the pros and cons of holding precious metals. Especially given the large price rallies seen above, our gold and silver holdings are inviting more questions now.

And this is precisely what motivated this article. I want to compile the Q&A exchanges into a coherent thesis. There are many reasons why I like precious metals. The questions came in various forms and shapes. Here, to keep the article concise and of contemporary relevance, I will focus on the following three questions and I will formulate my answers in terms of two ETFs: the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) and iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SLV). There are various ways to gain exposure to precious metals, and holding GLD and SLV is only of them. It is beyond the scope of this article to discuss the pros and cons of various methods (e.g., holding gold ETFs vs. holding physical gold coins). For most individual investors, holding a large ETF like GLD or SLV is the most convenient, liquid, and low-cost option.

In the near term, why are we not exiting our gold and silver position after the recent large price rallies? You will see that I view them as an effective hedge against ongoing risks such as inflation and geopolitical conflicts, and I see these factors could support their current prices despite the large rallies. In the longer term, why do we hold an asset that does not generate dividends (or income, or cash flow)? I am aware and agree with all these limitations. However, I will argue for other unique traits of gold and silver that other asset classes do not have. And finally, why do we hold both gold and silver? Would it be enough to only hold one of them? The short answer is yes, holding one of them is good enough. The reason why we hold both is because the current mint ratio (“MR”) is too attractive for us.

GLD and SLV: basic information

I am assuming most readers are familiar with the various ETFs available to gain exposure to gold and silver. And among all these ETFs, GLD and SLV are the largest and most popular ones within their own category, as seen in the chart below. The two ETFs that we do hold, SIVR and IAU, are smaller in comparison. GLD and SLV charge a management fee of 0.40% and 0.50%, respectively. While IAU and SIVR only charge 0.30% and 0.25% in comparison. For buy-and-hold investors like us, we feel the extra fees do not justify the extra liquidity (which we do not need).

Overall, the relatively low fees and excellent tradability make GLD and SLV excellent proxies for gold and silver prices. As such, in the remainder of this article, I will use GLD and SLV prices to represent gold and silver prices without further notes.

1. Real interest rates and geopolitical risks

Back to the first question, we are bullish on GLD and SLV despite their recent large price rallies. The key consideration is that I think the ongoing macroscopic and geopolitical risks could support their current prices. Historically, when real interest rates decline, the prices of precious metals tend to rise. And I don’t see reasons for this fundamental pattern to change this time. When real interest rates are low or negative, it becomes more expensive to hold cash and people naturally would go after alternative assets such as precious metals.

Furthermore, I see a few possible reasons to keep real interest rates in the negative or become even lower. One possible reason is that central banks may lower interest rates in an effort to stimulate the economy, given the current macroeconomic uncertainties and geopolitical conflicts. Another potential reason why real interest rates can become lower or even negative is that the current inflation could persist or even escalate (for example, due to raw material and energy costs if the Russian/Ukraine situation drags further on).

2. A unique asset class

GLD and SLV are certainly unique in some bad ways. As our members pointed out, they are an asset that does not generate any dividends (or income, or cash flow). However, to provide a balanced view, there are also unique in some good ways.

Precious metal investors like to say that gold and silver are the only asset class that is an asset, but not an obligation, at the same time. It is certainly true because other common asset classes such as stocks and bonds are both an asset and an obligation at the same time, just to different groups of people. As such, GLD and SLV have demonstrated unique abilities to effectively diversify portfolios over the long term. People often think treasury bonds and stocks diversify each other. But actually, in the really long run (say over an entire macro debt cycle), bonds and stocks are closely correlated. Treasury bonds ultimately are supported by taxes, which scale their profits and hence their stock prices. But both GLD and SLV have no such fundamental correlation. As a result, they have low or even negative correlations with all other asset classes.

Gold and silver are also unique in their industrial applications, cultural value, and sentimental values. Both metals are widely used in many industrial processes and in the making of fine jewelry. Many of these applications either don’t have clear alternatives or are so entrenched in our culture that I do not see them changing in any foreseeable future.

3. Mint ratio

Now to the final question, why do we hold both gold and silver, and would it be enough to only hold one of them? Our answer is that for the purpose of diversification, holding one of them is enough (and we would suggest GLD in this case). The reason why we hold both is because we see the current MR to be too favorable.

In case you are new to the concept, the MR is the price of an ounce of gold divided by the price of an ounce of silver. The MR intends to quantify the relative value of these two metals. The MR has been used for centuries by traders and investors to assess the value of gold and silver and to make decisions about when to buy and sell. For example, if the MR is high (which is the current situation), it suggests that silver is undervalued relative to gold. This signals favorable odds to trade gold for silver. And vice versa.

To wit, the MR has fluctuated between a range of ~35 and ~95 in the past 4 decades, as seen in the chart below. The long-term arithmetic mean is 58.8 over this period of time. As of this writing, the MR stands at ~79, which is above the historical mean by a substantial margin. The current MR is even higher when judged by the so-called geometric average (which is about ~57.6x as shown).

These are the considerations for us to hold both silver and gold, as you’ve seen in the first chart. Our gold-silver trade has paid off nicely in the recent 1~2 years as the MR oscillated widely as seen in the chart below. Moreover, if you recall, because the current MR is quite attractive, the majority of our precious metal exposure is currently towards silver. Out of the 9% we allocated to precious metals, 7.94% is allocated toward silver.

Risks and final thoughts

To recap, holding precious metals certainly entails risks (like extreme price volatility) and some generic disadvantages (like the lack of cash flow). Here, I won’t further elaborate on these risks anymore, which are almost common knowledge to most investors. Here I will focus on a few risks that are more specific to the thesis of this article.

The expense ratios of SLV and GLD (again, 0.5% and 0.4% just to refresh your memory) are reasonable and maybe even on the low end in the category of precious metal ETFs (or CEFs or mutual funds). But a fee on the order of 0.4% to 0.5% is quite high when considered under a broader context. Large stock or bond ETFs charge a fee that is close to zero these days. And a fee of 0.4% ~ 0.5% represents a good chunk (probably around 10%) of their long-term return potential (which averages ~5% annually).

Investment gains from GLD and SLV are taxed at a higher rate (than capital gain or qualified dividends, for example) because they are considered collectibles. The maximum tax rate for collectibles is 28% or 29.6%, depending on your income.

GLD and SLV are backed by physical bars, but they are still “paper gold” or “paper silver” because holders are still exposed to counterparty risk. Counterparty risk is the risk that the entity you’re investing with will not be able to fulfill its obligations (e.g., not having enough physical bars to back the ETF). Kind of like your bank does not have enough assets to back your deposits. However, the difference is that such counterparty risks are not insured by the FDIC or SIPC (while your bank deposits are).

In conclusion, despite recent large price rallies, I continue to be optimistic about the outlook for gold and silver in the current environment. There are certainly risks, both generic and contemporary, to holding precious metals, as our readers and members pointed out. My view is that, under the current setup (negative real interest rates, geopolitical risks, and high MR), there is more upside potential than downside risks.