Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Starwood Property: Invest With The Best, Barry Sternlicht

David Alton Clark profile picture
David Alton Clark
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I have owned Starwood Property Trust, Inc. in my SWAN income portfolio for years. CEO Barry Sternlicht is the best of the best. Barry is extremely well-versed in real estate.
  • Starwood pays a relatively safe and secure dividend yielding 11.25%. The mREIT has $8 billion in liquidity, and Sternlicht is dedicated to paying the dividend.
  • The company has 7 business units which provide substantially diversified revenue streams. This allows Starwood to position themselves well regarding where and when to invest.
  • Starwood stock has substantial upside potential as well as minimal downside risk after consolidating at the bottom of the current range.
  • We're currently running a sale for our private investing group, The Winter Warrior Investor, where members get access to portfolios, market alerts, real-time chat, and more. Learn More »

Successful business - Real estate agent sharing perspectives to client

Koh Sze Kiat

Starwood Property Trust Inc. Buy Thesis

I have owned Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in my personal portfolio for years. I am a huge fan of Chairman Barry Sternlicht. Barry is extremely well versed in real

kkkk

Seeking Alpha

kkk

Finviz

lll

Starwood

kkk

Starwood

hhh

Starwood

kkk

Starwood

7ik7

Starwood

kkk

Starwood

tyhy

Starwood

kkk

Seeking Alpha

yh6y

Seeking Alpha

kkk

YCharts

kkk

Starwood

Join the #1 fastest growing new Income Investing Group! Our SWAN and High Yield Income Portfolios are substantially outperforming the market! 

We have opened up an addition 50 Charter memberships at the legacy rate! Memberships are going fast with 30 new members already signed up! We have 17 FIVE STAR reviews in the first few months!

~ Quality High Yield Income - Current Yield - 12.5% 
~ SWAN Quality Income - Current Yield - 7.9%
~ High Quality Growth
~ Ultra-High Growth

Join now for top income buys, timely macro insights, and a lively chat room! A portion of the proceeds are donated to the DAV (Disabled American Veterans).

This article was written by

David Alton Clark profile picture
David Alton Clark
32.36K Followers
The #1 Service for Income Coupled With Growth Targeting 20% Total Return
I have been a Seeking Alpha Contributor for over a decade. I became a CNBC Contributor in 2015 for having the #1 track record according to stock pick returns. I was also featured in BARRON'S for being the Top Performing Financial Expert according to TipRanks from 2010-15. In 2020, I was named "Blogger of the Decade" on Yahoo Finance for having the best stock picking track record from 2010 to 2020. In addition, I am a currently a licensed REALTOR® in the state of Texas, a former FINRA registered OIl & Gas securities representative, banking industry executive with Citibank, and auditor with EY, a major accounting firm. I received my BBA in Accounting (With Honors) from the University of Texas - San Antonio. 


I am a self-made man and started out my career in the US Army's 10th Mountain Division as a Mountain Infantryman. I am a member of the DAV and a Disabled Veteran. I  have managed my own portfolio for the past 30 years. This includes successfully navigating the 2000 and 2008 bubbles, so I completely understand the full cycle the market can take. People who know me in investing circles call me the "Bubble Surfer" for my ability to preserve capital during times of duress. My professional background has provided me with an intimate knowledge of corporate financial statements and how companies actually make money. This expertise and wisdom is the value I wish to share with you. Here is a profile of me featured in the Globe and Mail detailing my career.


DISCLAIMER: David Alton Clark is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. The Information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere to be used as a starting point for your own due diligence. Do your own research and always consult a registered investment Advisor.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STWD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.