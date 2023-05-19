Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Olema Oncology: Best Contrarian Oncology Play For 2023

May 19, 2023 4:30 PM ETOlema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OLMA)RHHBY, PFE, AZN
BiotechValley Insights
Summary

  • OLMA Overview: A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company targeting ER+ breast cancer. The lead candidate, OP-1250, is a dual-function oral therapy promising deeper responses and treatment resistance mitigation.
  • Pipeline Potential: OLMA's drugs, especially OP-1250, have shown potential in overcoming resistance to hormonal therapies in breast cancer.
  • Financials: OLMA holds $185m cash with a $99m enterprise value, promising a 1-2 years cash runway.
  • Conclusion: A speculative buy rating for OLMA due to promising clinical data, unique CERAN platform, and solid cash position.

Oncologist Discussing Medications with a Senior Patient

FatCamera

Company background

Olema Oncology (NASDAQ:OLMA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel targeted therapies for women's cancers. The company's lead product candidate, OP-1250, is a selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) being developed for the treatment of estrogen

Rapidly Advancing OP-1250 into Pivotal Trials Beginning in 2023

Rapidly Advancing OP-1250 into Pivotal Trials Beginning in 2023 (Company IR

OP-1250: a Complete Estrogen Receptor ANtagonist (CERAN)

MOA of CERAN (Company IR deck)

CERAN/SERDs Inactivate Both AF1 & AF2 Activity, While SERM/SERDs Only Inactivate AF2

CERAN/SERDs Inactivate Both AF1 & AF2 Activity, While SERM/SERDs Only Inactivate AF2 (Company IR deck)

Full degraders

Full degraders (Company IR deck)

Xenograft Efficacy Studies: OP-1250 vs. Fulvestrant OP-1250 Demonstrates Tumor Shrinkage Across Multiple Xenograft Models

Xenograft Efficacy Studies: OP-1250 vs. Fulvestrant OP-1250 Demonstrates Tumor Shrinkage Across Multiple Xenograft Models (Company IR deck)

BiotechValley Insights
We publish unbiased long/short trade ideas. Please follow our Twitter page: https://twitter.com/biotechvalley_i

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OLMA, ARVN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

