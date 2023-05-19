Scynexis: A Disappointing Q1 Earnings And Cooling GSK Catalyst - We Maintain Neutral Rating
Summary
- SCYX's 1Q23 earnings highlights steadily underwhelming ibrexafungerp sales, with substantial growth expected in 2024/2025 once GSK begins promotion.
- Phase 3 MARIO trial data, pivotal for potential label expansion, is anticipated in 1H'24. The study focuses on invasive candidiasis patients.
- The completed Phase 3 FURI and CARES trials will release data in 1H'24, guiding an sNDA submission for refractory and invasive hospital infections.
- Despite sluggish Brexa sales, SCYX's strong financial position (~$55m cash buffer) could sustain the company until potential profitability post-hospital indications approval.
Q1 earnings key takeaways
SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) reported their 1Q23 results, with the highlight being the impending collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) for their lead antifungal asset, ibrexafungerp. The collaboration focuses on the commercialization and development of ibrexafungerp in fungal infections. The deal, totaling under $593M, includes a $90M upfront payment in 2Q, around $260M in development-related milestones in 2024, and ~5-15% in royalty receivables.
Regarding the sales ramp of Brexafemme (ibrexafungerp tablets), the sales ramp of the asset in the community setting was steady and disappointing ($1.1M in 1Q'23), as we predicted in our previous analysis. Furthermore, we maintain a cautious view around the upcoming sales print for the next few quarters as we are unsure whether GSK relaunching the product would move the needle as the drug is still priced significantly above the fluconazole, and market access hurdles will remain a key overhang in the community setting (brand is not the issue here). We expect a meaningful increase would only happen around 2024/2025 once GSK begins its promotion and when the company's hospital-based indication trial data starts reading out, and label expansion takes place.
Pipeline related updates
Phase 3 MARIO trial, involving around 220 patients globally, is set to release data in 1H'24. This study, focusing on invasive candidiasis patients, could potentially present the most important clinical data for Ibrexa in terms of commercial potential. If the results are positive, it is expected to lead to a label expansion and be positioned as an oral antifungal that matches the potency of IV echinocandins (that comes with tons of uncomfortable injection site reactions and potential infection risks).
Regarding the phase 3 FURI and CARES trials, the enrollment has been completed, and data is expected to be disclosed in 1H'24. Management suggested that all study completion activities will conclude by 1H'23. The top-line data from these studies, including MARIO, are intended for a supplementary New Drug Application submission in 1H'24 for refractory and invasive hospital infections, with GSK submitting the NDA and approval anticipated by the end of 2024.
On a positive note, the phase 3b VANQUISH study has completed enrollment ahead of the YE'23 projection, and data from the study is now anticipated by 3Q'23. This should set up another sNDA submission by 1Q'24, with the FDA decision expected in 1Q'25, and GSK is expected to lead the regulatory filing.
The management noted that the phase 2 SCYNERGIA trial had a slower patient enrollment than anticipated, and is now data should be expected by 1H'23.
Risks
Warrant Overhang: The issued warrants and pre-funded warrants, with a low strike price and long duration, could lead to an imminent dilution of shares, making SCYX unattractive at the current moment.
Commercialization Risks: SCYX's success is heavily dependent on its main product, ibrexafungerp. If the drug fails to gain market traction or faces issues with its sales ramp, the stock could suffer.
Regulatory Hurdles: Any unforeseen delays or unfavorable results in the upcoming clinical trials could adversely impact the regulatory approval process and the company's valuation.
Financial Health: Despite a significant cash buffer, if the company doesn't reach profitability within the expected timeframe, it might face financial distress, which could negatively affect the stock price.
Conclusion
All things considered, we maintain a 'Hold' rating due to a) the ongoing underwhelming sales of Brexa in community settings, expected to persist for the foreseeable future, and b) the diminishing impact of the GSK catalyst, which we believe is already factored into the price. Additionally, the uncertainty (or unlikelihood) around potential M&A occurring prior to the expected invasive fungal infection trial readout in 2024/2025 leaves the stock devoid of any significant catalysts. However, we are encouraged by the company's robust financial position, which we believe provides a sufficient cash buffer (~$55m) to sustain the company's burn rate for approximately 2-3 years-potentially even until profitability is achieved after the approval of hospital indications.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Biotechvalley Insights (BTVI) is not a registered investment advisor, and articles are not targeted toward retail investors. The content is for informational purposes only; you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained in our articles or comments constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Biotechvalley Insights or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The research and reports made available by BTVI reflect and express the opinion of the applicable BTVI entity as of the time of the report only. Reports are based on generally-available information, field research, inferences, and deductions through the applicable due diligence and analytical process. BTVI may use resources from brokerage reports, corporate IR, and KOL/expert interviews that may have a conflict of interest with the company/assets that BTVI covers. To the best of the applicable BTVI's ability and belief, all information contained herein is accurate and reliable, is not material non-public information, and has been obtained from public sources that the applicable BTVI entity believes to be accurate and reliable. However, such information is presented “as is” without warranty of any kind, whether express or implied. With respect to their respective research reports, BTVI makes no representation, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use. Further, any analysis/comment contains a very large measure of analysis and opinion. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and BTVI does not undertake to update or supplement any reports or any of the information, analysis, and opinion contained in them.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.