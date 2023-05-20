Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stocks To Watch: Debt Ceiling Drama, Nvidia Earnings And Healthcare Conferences

May 20, 2023 10:30 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), ATMU, GOSS, TRNR, RKLB, TMO, LUNA, ANAB, BUD
Investors will be watching the U.S. debt ceiling showdown again as the threat of a government default of some sort becomes more real. Unless an extension or agreement is hammered out in Washington, analysts warn potential negative scenarios include Congress raising the debt ceiling just past the point the U.S. Treasury can make timely payments on its obligations, near-term debt service prioritization over other domestic payments, a short default on coupons, and a prolonged and damaging delay in debt service. UBS warned that the initial shock of moving past the X-date for making payments on time would have nonlinear effects that grow, particularly in the payment prioritization scenario with falling government expenditures. Against that uncertain backdrop, several Federal Reserve board members are on the speech circuit next week and the minutes of the last FOMC meeting will be released.

Meanwhile, the earnings calendar features big reports from Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) (preview) with a focus on AI potential, DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) (analysis) looking to boost the sporting goods sector after the Foot Locker (FL) debacle, and Lowe's (LOW) (preview) following up a rough earnings report from rival Home Depot (HD). The earnings slate is heavily weighted toward retail sector with AutoZone (AZO), Williams-Sonoma (WSM), Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Kohl's (

