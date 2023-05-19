Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Remains A Buy For Pipeline Potential

May 19, 2023 5:07 PM ETArrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR)
William Meyers
Summary

  • A Phase 3 study for treatment of ARO-AOPC3 for FCS has completed enrollment.
  • The Phase 3 fazirsiran study started, earning a $40 million milestone.
  • Cash ended Q1 at $560 million, so well positioned to get to Phase 3 results.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a wide pipeline of potential RNAi therapies. It is getting into the home stretch now, with three Phase 3 trials in progress, plus three each of Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials, and several

William Meyers
I provided stock and bond research and analysis to a small cap specialist investor, Lloyd Miller, from 2002 until his death in January 2018. For my own account I invest mainly in technology and biotechnology stocks. My technology and investment web site is openicon.com, where readers can view the notes I take to make decisions and to write articles for Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARWR, AMGN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

