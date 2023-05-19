Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (TKOMY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.49K Followers

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:TKOMY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call May 19, 2023 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Taizou Ishiguro - IR Group

Satoru Komiya - Group CEO

Kenji Okada - Group CFO

Conference Call Participants

Satoru Komiya

Good evening, everyone. My name is Komiya. I'm the Group CEO. I thank you so much for attending this meeting tonight despite your busy schedule. I also wanted to thank you for extending your understanding and support to Tokio Marine always. In starting this meeting, I would like to explain to you the financial results we are announcing today, as well as messages from the management.

Please turn to Page 3 of the material. There are mainly three points, I would like to convey to you today. The first is on financial results of fiscal ‘22. Actual basis adjusted net income was JPY444 billion, which reflects some impacts on COVID loss and natural catastrophes. Excluding such one-off effects, normalized basis profit was JPY617.1 billion. Most recently, we said in February that full year normalized basis profit is expected to be JPY580 billion, but it came out to be JPY36.1 billion more than that. This is based on over penetration of integrated group management, which led to steady and continuous enhancement of underlying capabilities.

The second point is our projections for fiscal 2023 for adjusted net income. Again, backed up by our enhanced capabilities is projected to be JPY670 billion. This remain 9% growth or normalized level of profit comparison year-over-year, excluding FX impact it will be 8% growth. Growth driver will be rate increase and expansion of underwriting leading to increase in underwriting profit. Also, based on interest rate hikes trend in the United States, we are expecting expansion of investment income.

To answer these (ph), for the sales of business related equities, last year

