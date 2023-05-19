Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Janet Yellen And The Treasury Are Running Out Of Options

Michael Gray
Summary

  • On May 15th, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sent a letter to Congress that the government would be unable to meet its obligations as soon as June 1st.
  • She initially told Congress that on January 19th, 2023, the United States would hit its statutory limit of $31.4 trillion, and she would begin to implement extraordinary measures to pay bills.
  • Yesterday, the Treasury General Account dropped to $68.3 billion, its lowest level since September 2017.
  • With a weekly burn rate of $76 billion, the Treasury is running out of options.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Holds Press Conference

Win McNamee/Getty Images News

On May 15th, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sent a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reiterating the need for Congress to raise the debt ceiling so that the Treasury can continue to finance the government's operations.

Treasury General account

FRED

I've devoted my career to following the capital markets and managing fixed income assets.  I founded Gray Capital Management LLC and before that was Head of Taxable Fixed Income at Fidelity Investments.  I have an MBA in Finance from Wharton and a BA in Economics from Union College.

