Investment thesis

We remain bullish on Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) as our sector favorite. Travel demand remains high, while supply is still recovering, which will support near-term elevated airfare prices. At the same time, crack spreads are already in a fair place, returning cost structure of airlines to its pre-COVID conditions and supporting transportation companies' margins.

Alaska's development going well, middle-term revenue growth is safe

The situation in the air transportation sector remains unchanged so far: The underinvestment of the industry and the lack of capacity of carriers to meet the demand for flights, which abruptly recovered following the pandemic, help to keep ticket prices at a record high. New aircraft coming into operation and lower oil prices in 2023 will help to balance supply and demand, but high tariffs will remain in place.

The average price of tickets sold in Q1 reached ₵15.8 per (+10.7% y/y) in terms of passenger yield, compared with the forecast of ₵17.3. The sharp deceleration of growth was mostly driven by demand seasonality and U.S. weather conditions during the first quarter: Storms, regular snow, and increased icing conditions throughout January and February across many parts of the country led to higher cancellation rates. According to the management, the total negative impact of bad weather was on the order of $13 million.

Also, the observed decrease in the cost of oil and jet fuel enables carriers to lower prices for their customers without hurting the business margins. Despite the significant slowdown in growth in 1Q, the company is positive about prices in 2Q-4Q 2023: the growth of carrier capacities continues to lag behind demand, and the recovery of the lag in West Coast business travel will become an additional prop for prices in the near future.

IATA also notices a sharp recovery of airfares in Q2, despite falling fuel prices & inflation slowdown, so we're rather calm about nearest-term price expectations.

In our long-term forecast of airfare prices, we have switched to using a proxy variable that reflects the ratio of the cost of jet fuel and passenger yield. As a result, we are lowering the forecast for the average Passenger Yield from ₵17.73 (+2.8% y/y) to ₵17.17 (-0.5% y/y) for 2023 and from ₵17.36 (-2.1% y/y) to ₵17.24 (+0.4% y/y) for 2024.

Alaska Airlines' operating metrics look like there's been a lot of effort behind them: The company's capacity, or available seat miles (ASM), reached 15 705 mln available seat miles (+13.9% y/y) in 1Q, topping our forecast of 15 041 mln (+9.1% y/y). Even as the company returned to Airbus its last A319/A320 planes in 1Q, and the number of planes in its fleet dropped from 311 to 294, Alaska has significantly boosted its aircraft utilization. The company continues to hire new staff, enabling a more efficient use of aircraft.

Alaska has also made some adjustments to the delivery schedule of The Boeing Company (BA) planes, moving back some Boeing 737-8 deliveries from 2024 to 2025. The plan is to increase the aircraft fleet to 322 units (+11 units) in 2023 and to 347 units (+25 units) in 2024.

With the faster retirement of A320s, the delay of some Boeing deliveries, and the enhanced aircraft utilization, we are lowering the forecast for capacity in all of 2023 from 66 923 mln available seat miles (+10.1% y/y) to 66 754 mln (+9.8% y/y) and from 75 752 mln (+13.2% y/y) to 73 982 mln (+10.8% y/y) for 2024.

Crack spreads have fallen sharply, normalizing to pre-COVID numbers

Oil has always been the most significant cost element for the air transportation industry. And the last year was rather hard for airlines, both because of record oil prices as well as crack spreads, which reached all-time highs. Refiners margins were something uncommon for the industry and had an enormous impact on transportation costs, and even record-breaking passenger yields weren't enough to fully cover the impact of high fuel prices.

In the last weeks, we saw something that made Alaska much more attractive from an investing aspect: The performance of crack spreads following 1Q turned out to be much more favorable for carriers, as the pace of the return to normalcy was much faster than we had expected. We earlier projected an incremental return to normalcy by 2025, but data from S&P Global (SPGI) show that, as of the end of April, the spread between the price of a gallon of fuel and the price of oil had come back to its average historical level.

As part of the most recent macroeconomic overview, we raised the forecast for the average price of Brent oil from $80.20/bbl to $82.65/bbl for 2023. Longer-term expectations for 2024-2026 remain unchanged: $90/bbl.

Given the full normalization of crack spreads and the revision of prices for Brent oil, we are lowering the average price of jet fuel from $3.06/gallon to $2.94/gallon for 2023 and from $3.24/ gallon to $2.97/ gallon for 2024.

As a result, we are lowering the forecast for fuel costs from $2 545 mln (-5% y/y) to $2 400 mln (-10% y/y) for 2023 and from $3 029 mln (+19% y/y) to $2 803 mln (+17% y/y) for 2024.

We are lowering the EBITDA forecast from $1 737 mln (+63% y/y) to $1 676 mln (+57% y/y) for 2023 and are raising it from $1 871 mln (+8% y/y) to $1 876 mln (+12% y/y) for 2024 due to:

The reduction of the revenue forecast from $10 861 mln (+13% y/y) to $10 550 mln (+9% y/y) for 2023 and from $12 009 mln (+11% y/y) to $11 717 mln (+13% y/y) for 2024 due to the changed schedule of deliveries of new planes, as well as the reduction of the forecast for the average airfare amid declining jet fuel prices.

The reduction of the forecast for fuel costs from $2 545 mln (-5% y/y) to $2 400 mln (-10% y/y) for 2023 and from $3 029 mln (+19% y/y) to $2 803 mln (+17% y/y) for 2024 in light of a faster return of crack spreads to normalcy.

Valuation

We used to evaluate the ALK share's fair price based on a discounted at 13% FY24 EV/EBITDA multiples method, but we switched the horizon to the further twelve months because crack spread normalization was much faster than we initially expected. The fair value of Alaska Air Group, Inc. stock is $69. Rating is buy.

Conclusion

Alaska Air Group, Inc. is our favorite in the airline sector due to its exposure to the domestic market, low debt burden, and clear business growth plan. We have reached the point that we discussed earlier: Crack spreads have returned to their historical level, while airfare prices are still supported by recovering demand, creating the most favorable environment for airlines to boost earnings.

To manage the position, we suggest keeping an eye on Alaska Air Group, Inc. stock and its peers' financials and industry research (e.g., IATA and FAA).