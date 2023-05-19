Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Duos Technologies Has A Shot At Becoming Breakeven In 2024

Summary

  • The company has top-notch technology which keeps improving, and it has experienced a sharp growth in revenues in 2022, and management guides for $20M+ this year.
  • The subscription model will start up this year, which could substantially broaden demand and lift gross margins over time.
  • There is tailwind from recent derailments and the possibility of coming legislative action.
  • To break even, the company needs 40% gross margins and $27.5M in revenue; that's possible in 2024 but not a given.
  • The cash situation is still risky, and the company will likely need further financing.
Industrial rail train wheels closeup technology perspective conceptual background

denisgo/iStock via Getty Images

Duos Technologies (NASDAQ:DUOT) produces inspection portals called rip (rail inspection portal) based on machine vision and AI, which it sells to rail companies.

These rips mostly generate one-off sales, but there is a stream of recurring revenue

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

