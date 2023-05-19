Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The 'Wall Of Worry' Stock Market (And Sentiment Results)...

May 19, 2023 6:10 PM ETBABA, CPS, XBI
Thomas J. Hayes profile picture
Thomas J. Hayes
1.32K Followers

Summary

  • Own quality, durable, cash-generative businesses, sit tight and “drive through the rainbow for the pot at the end.”.
  • Wall of Worry: Key points that suggest continued upside for the markets in coming months.
  • Updates on BABA, CPS, and XBI.
Wall Street

kevinjeon00

Wall of Worry

Wall of Worry

On Tuesday I put out a summary of Bank of America’s May Global Fund Manager Survey:

Here were the key points that suggest continued upside for the markets in coming months:

1) By the time “recession concerns” have started rolling

This article was written by

Thomas J. Hayes profile picture
Thomas J. Hayes
1.32K Followers
Tom Hayes is Founder, Chairman and Managing Member of Great Hill Capital, LLC (a long/short equity manager based in New York City). He started Hedge Fund Tips as a platform to share actionable insights, tips and research for investors/traders to benefit from – based on what he has learned in his years of experience in the Hedge Fund industry.Read Tom's bio here: https://www.hedgefundtips.com/about-tj-hayes/ To get our Free Newsletter go to: https://www.hedgefundtips.com/free

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA CPS XBI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.