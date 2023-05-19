Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

An 'Unthinkable' U.S. Public Debt Default

May 19, 2023 6:22 PM ET1 Comment
Otaviano Canuto profile picture
Otaviano Canuto
494 Followers

Summary

  • The nominal debt ceiling is a crude and rudimentary barrier against excess public debt in the United States.
  • Hope remains that the White House and Republicans will reach a deal on raising the debt ceiling in time to avoid what Secretary Yellen called "unthinkable" and "catastrophic".
  • Some framework to deal with fiscal matters is needed, instead of nominal spending caps. But this transition need not happen via financial shocks and a possible default on public debt.

President Biden Holds Second Meeting With Congressional Leaders On Debt Limit Talks

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News

Earlier this month, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told congressional leaders that the government could run out of cash as early as June 1 if the debt ceiling is not raised or lifted in time. In January, the Treasury

Debt ceiling

U.S. Treasury

proposals: Republicans versus Democrats

Financial Times

CDS US Treasury Note

Financial Times

This article was written by

Otaviano Canuto profile picture
Otaviano Canuto
494 Followers
Otaviano Canuto, based in Washington, D.C area, is a senior fellow at the Policy Center for the New South, professor at George Washington University, principal of the Center for Macroeconomics and Development and a non-resident senior fellow at Brookings Institution. He is a former vice-president and a former executive director at the World Bank, a former executive director at the International Monetary Fund and a former vice-president at the Inter-American Development Bank. He is also a former deputy minister for international affairs at Brazil’s Ministry of Finance and a former professor of economics at University of São Paulo and University of Campinas, Brazil.He has authored and co-edited 8 books and over 160 book chapters and academic articles, and is a frequent contributor to numerous blogs and periodicals.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.