EPR Properties Seems Like A REIT Bargain

May 19, 2023 6:30 PM ETEPR Properties (EPR)EPRT, SPG, VICI, NNN, GLPI, FCPT4 Comments
Summary

  • The biggest segment of EPR Properties - movie theaters - is recovering.
  • The dividend is well covered by adjusted funds from operations.
  • EPR’s debt looks manageable with no significant maturities up to 2026.
  • The company appears to be trading at a considerable discount to other experiential REITs.

Friends having fun at the cinema

RgStudio

Following the pandemic-induced lockdowns, the experiential economy is recovering fast. After two years of constant restrictions, people quickly returned to socializing once the distancing measures were lifted. Yet, some real estate investment trusts ("REITs") with exposure to the experiential segment have not recovered to pre-pandemic levels. I

properties

EPR's portfolio (EPR Properties)

theater

Theater sub-segment trends (EPR Properties)

AFFO

AFFO coverage (EPR Properties)

debt

Debt profile (EPR Properties)

tenants

EPR's top 10 tenants (EPR Properties)

This article was written by

Focused on value plays, preferably with a near term catalyst and/or improving market conditions. My approach is grounded on the fundamentals of the business, emphasizing its ability to generate cash and withstand unfavorable economic environment.   * Associated with Insight Analytics

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in EPR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

