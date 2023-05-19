Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lots And Lots Of Money Floating Around

May 19, 2023 7:06 PM ETS&P 500 Futures (SPX)SPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, SP500, DJI, NDX, COMP.IND, INDU2 Comments
John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
16.64K Followers

Summary

  • How fast is money being spent on real goods and services?
  • Up until the time that the Federal Reserve began to tighten up its monetary policy, people were directing more and more of their money into the acquisition of assets.
  • Now, that seems to have turned around and people are turning over their cash assets faster and faster.
  • If this trend is continued, the Federal Reserve will have a lot more work to do to strop inflation than they originally thought a year or two ago.
  • If the velocity of circulation of the M2 money stock picks up, the inflation battle has just gotten harder.

Hand picking up banknotes $1 dollar bill cash from orange leather purse wallet. placed on a wooden table with computer laptop. Concept of payment, financial, business, trading, investment, saving.

tsingha25/iStock via Getty Images

I just finished my weekly review of what the Federal Reserve seems to be doing.

I closed with my concern about whether or not the Federal Reserve is really doing enough with its current effort

Monetary Base

Monetary Base (Federal Reserve)

M2 Money Stock

M2 Money Stock (Federal Reserve)

Velocity of M2 Moeny Stock

Velocity of M2 Money Stock (Federal Reserve)

This article was written by

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
16.64K Followers
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.