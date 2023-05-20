Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Uniti Group: The Trap Of High Dividend Yield

May 20, 2023 12:13 AM ETUniti Group Inc. (UNIT)
SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.36K Followers

Summary

  • Despite impaired financial results in the first quarter of 2023, the company’s Board of Directors managed to declare a 1Q 2023 cash dividend of $0.15 per share.
  • Also, for the second quarter of 2023, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share.
  • However, the company is not sourcing these cash payments through its cash provided by operating activities.
  • Due to high interest rates, I expect UNIT’s interest expenses to remain high in the upcoming quarters.
  • Also, due to its customer concentration, the company may not be able to benefit from the strong market outlook as much as its peers.

Fiber optical cables

kynny

With a fiber route of about 137 thousand miles, Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) is the eighth-largest fiber provider in the United States. Hiked interest rates negatively affected the company's cash position in 1Q 2023 and 4Q 2022 significantly. Uniti Group

Figure 1 - North America dark fiber demand

1Q 2023 presentation

Figure 2 - Uniti's long-term organic growth

1Q 2023 presentation

This article was written by

SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.36K Followers
As a fundamental stock market analyst, I mostly use real-market data to estimate stocks' intrinsic value. I evaluate dividend stocks using Comparative Company Analysis and Dividend Discount Model methods. I also use statistical analysis to make projections on variables related to the market to turn my observations into numbers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.