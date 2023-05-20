Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
DIAX: Disappointing Performance, Prospects Look Poor

Binary Tree Analytics
Summary

  • DIAX is an equity "buy-write" closed-end fund from Nuveen.
  • The fund aims to replicate the Dow Jones Index through its portfolio composition and then write call options on the underlying names.
  • The fund managers have introduced an unwanted basis this year by writing options on the S&P 500 rather than the Dow Jones.
  • This speculative relative value strategy has back-fired this year, bringing DIAX down almost -4% in 2023 versus a positive performance for the Dow Jones.
  • The fund's prospects in the current set-up are dim, with the growth versus value basis underperforming on the back of strength in tech.

Business News Stock Charts from Newspaper

Thesis

The Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:DIAX) is an equity buy-write fund that we have covered before. The vehicle is geared towards the Dow Jones index. As per the fund's literature:

The Fund is designed to offer

holdings

Portfolio (Fund Website)

call options

Call Options Details (Fund Website)

Binary Tree Analytics
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

