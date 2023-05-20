Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PICK: Rising Yields Offer A Tactical Opportunity In Industrial Metals Miners

Stuart Allsopp
Summary

  • The current trend of high and rising Treasury yields suggests the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF is well placed, particularly if inflation expectations move higher.
  • Based on current bond yields and inflation expectations, PICK is extremely undervalued relative to both gold prices and global equities, with 50% upside potential.
  • While continued rate hikes pose a growing deflationary threat, PICK's undervaluation suggests outperformance is likely regardless.

Recent price action across precious metals, stocks, and bonds, suggests there is a tactical opportunity in the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK). With US Treasury yields resuming their rise and the recent decline

10-Year Bond Yield Vs Ratio Of Industrial Metals Index Over Gold Price (Bloomberg)

US 10 Year Breakevens Vs Ratio Of PICK Over MSCI World (Bloomberg)

Bloomberg, Author's calculations

This article was written by

Stuart Allsopp
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PICK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

