Ford: Pressure On Margins And More Debt Ahead

May 20, 2023 1:54 AM ETFord Motor Company (F)
Manuel Paul Dipold
Summary

  • Not only does Ford have the worst margins in the peer group, but also the highest debt.
  • And this while the company wants to invest $50B in electric vehicles. This money will not be generated by free cash flow, so the debt burden will probably increase further.
  • At the same time, the already poor margins will be put under even more pressure as Tesla begins to lower prices.
  • And then there is also the competition from China. If not in America, then definitely in all other countries (and this is where 20% of Ford's revenue comes from).

1979 Ford F150 Pickup Truck

kenmo/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Whether we like it or not, the future of automobiles will likely be electric. Ford (NYSE:F) is operating at a loss in this area and plans to invest $50B until 2026, while the competition

EV sales by region

virta.global

Tesla EV market share USA

counterpointresearch.com

Ford revenue by country

stockdividendscreener.com

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

F performance vs S&P500

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Manuel Paul Dipold
My focus is on a total return style with long and short positions (10-30% short positions). My main expertise is the current technological and geopolitical shift with the amazing investment opportunities they offer. Therefore, I always try to find stocks or whole sectors with favorable risk-reward structures. My long investment style is a core-satellite strategy: The core consists of large caps and/or ETFs. The satellites around this core are small caps, potential 10-baggers, and undervalued stocks. In short selling, I focus on overvalued stocks that will fall back down sooner or later. My name is Manuel Paul Dipold. Born in Germany but lived 8 years in Asia. I am myself an entrepreneur and have many entrepreneur friends. I am not a professional investor but it´s a hobby I love. So I know Europe and Asia very well and seek undervalued or high-growth stocks - always with valuation, geopolitical and social shifts in mind.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

