Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dynatrace: Still A Hidden Gem

May 20, 2023 2:09 AM ETDynatrace, Inc. (DT)DDOG
Nicholas Istvan Kiss, CFA profile picture
Nicholas Istvan Kiss, CFA
747 Followers

Summary

  • The Q4 earnings release of Dynatrace and the accompanying earnings call provided valuable insights why the company could be a long-term winner in the observability space.
  • On the short run, softening revenue dynamics from FY2023 seem to change for FY2024, which is coupled with further potential improvement in margins from already high levels.
  • In the light of this, I believe the company is still underappreciated by the investment community.

Buried Treasure

RobertKacpura

Introduction and investment thesis

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) continued to impress investors in its FY2023 Q4 quarter, cementing its leading position besides Datadog (DDOG) as a modern end-to-end observability company. If you are new to the company, I suggest

Dynatrace ARR

Dynatrace Q4 earnings call presentation

Cloud spending forecast

Datadog Q1 earnings call presentation

Dynatrace margins

Dynatrace Q4 earnings call presentation

This article was written by

Nicholas Istvan Kiss, CFA profile picture
Nicholas Istvan Kiss, CFA
747 Followers
Hi there! I’m a former Equity Analyst and a CFA charterholder writing mostly about holdings in my investment portfolio. These are overwhelmingly transformative technology names with perceived significant long-term upside potential. Once I’ve covered a company on SA, I try to update my views on it regularly.I like to do dig deep into company fundamentals and cover topics previous articles didn’t elaborate on. Rigorous valuation is a must in my world. Feel free to share your opinion in the comment section, constructive critique is more than welcome!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DT, DDOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.