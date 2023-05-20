Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

How The Riksbank Has Made The Krona's Path To Recovery Even Narrower

May 20, 2023 1:20 AM ETEWD
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.9K Followers

Summary

  • EUR/SEK is approaching the April highs, and this is not just a risk sentiment issue.
  • The emergence of dissent within the Riksbank and lower-than-expected inflation figures are leaving the krona without a solid floor.
  • Near-term vulnerabilities remain elevated, and our baseline scenario for a recovery in the second half of the year faces rising risks.

Sweden flag lying on a bundle of swedish kronas, Currency of Sweden, business and financial concept

Andrzej Rostek/iStock via Getty Images

By Francesco Pesole, FX Strategist and James Smith, Developed Markets Economist

EUR/SEK is approaching the April highs, and this is not just a risk sentiment issue. The emergence of dissent within the Riksbank and lower-than-expected inflation

Sweden CPI and the krona both declining

ING, Refinitiv

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.9K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.