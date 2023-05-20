Douglas Rissing/iStock via Getty Images

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) has lost 32% of its market value over the past 12 months, as regional banks have fallen out of favor with investors. 2023 has been a torrid year for regional banks, following a trio of bank failures that triggered a broader crisis of confidence in the sector.

Financial Contagion

Amid the rapid pace of interest rate rises over the past year, many banks have begun to carry significant unrealized losses in their bond portfolios. (The market value of bonds are inversely correlated with interest rates.) Silicon Valley Bank (OTC:SIVBQ), which held a very high proportion of its portfolio in long-dated mortgage-backed securities - and was therefore particularly asset sensitive to higher rate - became the first major lender to fail since the 2008 financial crisis.

Anxiety about financial contagion has roiled on, as customers have moved billions of dollars in deposits from smaller regional lenders into bigger rivals and alternatives such as money market funds, in a rush to safety. Signature Bank (OTC:SBNY) and First Republic (OTCPK:FRCB) became the next banks that have since needed to be rescued, after an exodus of deposits left them struggling to meet their liquidity needs.

Things have calmed down in recent weeks, as the Federal Reserve stepped in to provide emergency funding to eligible depository institutions for up to one year in length. Yet the crisis may not be over, as investors and depositors alike fret over whether more banking failures could be still to come.

And even if this latest crisis of confidence is over, investors are reassessing the earnings potential of these lenders. The operating environment is set to become more challenging as the supply of cheap deposit funding is tightening and the credit outlook becomes more cloudy. On top of this, there are industry consolidation trends and regulatory risks to consider.

Q1 Earnings Beat

A first quarter earnings beat at Westamerica Bancorporation brought little relief for investors. On April 20, 2023, the company reported diluted earnings of $1.51 per share, on revenues of $80.1 million. Earnings exceeded the consensus analysts’ forecast of $1.38 by a wide margin, thanks in part to a further reversal of provisions for credit losses worth $1.6 million, which boosted EPS by $0.04.

Meanwhile, higher interest rates drove net interest margin higher - to 4.18% for the first quarter 2023, compared to 3.95% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2.51% for the year-ago quarter. With a 23-basis points improvement on the linked quarter, and a 167-basis point gain on a year ago, WABC delivered one of the best improvements in NIMs in the regional banking space.

WABC’s profitability is more sensitive to interest rate changes compared to its peers because of the high proportion of variable-rate assets in its debt securities portfolio - which included $1.5 billion in collateralized loan obligations for which interest rates reset quarterly.

Deposit Outflows

The widening in NIM was, however, partly offset by deposit outflows in the quarter. Total deposits equaled $6.06 billion as of March 31, 2023, following a decline of $287 million from three months ago. In percentage terms, this represented a withdrawal of 4.5% of its total deposits - a relatively modest outflow compared to others in the regional banking space, but far from inconsequential.

Deposits are a vital source of funding for regional banks - they typically make up the overwhelming majority of the funds used towards lending to clients and purchases of other interest-bearing assets.

Besides financial stability concerns, the widening interest rate differential between low-cost deposits with other ‘safe’ assets is another cause for the outflow of deposits. Recently, there have been strong inflows into money market funds - investments which are seen as a low-risk and liquid alternative as they invest in creditworthy assets, including short-term Treasuries.

Deposit flight puts pressure on banks to shrink their balance sheets. Initially, banks may try to cut back on new lending; but if outflows are too sudden or too high, lenders may be forced to sell debt securities at below par to meet withdrawal requests - thereby realizing losses that will eat into capital.

For now, though, banks can take advantage of the Federal Reserve’s temporary Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP), which offers loans at par value against eligible collateral for up to a year. Advances under the program would require banks to pay interest at the rate of the one-year overnight index swap rate plus 10 basis points - considerably more expensive than most customer deposits. Additionally, it is unclear whether this option would only delay the inevitable, as there is no firm commitment from the Fed to keep this lending facility beyond March 11, 2024.

Profitability will also be hampered by a corresponding fall in interest-bearing assets. Already, we can see the pressure this has had on WABC’s net interest income. The pace of NII growth slowed to 0.6% in Q1 2023, despite Fed rate hikes and the much-improved NIM for the quarter. NII was $69.6 million for Q1 2023, compared to $69.2 million for the Q4 2022 and $43.8 million for Q1 2022.

Credit Risks

Although credit quality has so far remained strong, there are significant risks on the horizon. Commercial real estate loans account for 53% of WABC's loan book - a substantially larger proportion compared to its peers. A high CRE exposure could put the bank in a particularly vulnerable position as economic growth slows. Property values are at risk of falling as occupancy rates decline and landlords face higher debt interest burdens.

Consumer installment loans, primarily secured by automobiles, make up a further 29% of its loan book - giving the bank significant exposure to another higher risk category of lending. Historical loss rates for consumer installment loans are generally higher than for, say, residential mortgages - a typically important category of lending. That’s not the case for WABC though - residential real estate loans account for 1.4% of its loan book. Commercial loans make up much of the rest - representing a little under 17% of loans, while construction loans account for another 0.4%.

Outsized Investment Securities Portfolio

Importantly, though, WABC’s entire loan book accounts for a small minority of its interest earning assets - the bank has a loan to deposit ratio of just 15.6%. The Californian bank’s business model appears to be at odds with its regional banking peers - most banks rely on loan originations to form the bulk of their interest-earning assets.

Data by YCharts

This strategy has had many years in the making. Back in 2009, the bank was much more in line with its peers, with a loan to deposit ratio of around 75%. Since then, loans originated by the bank itself were displaced by far greater investments in corporate securities and collateralized loan obligations - which it saw as offering better risk-adjusted returns.

There is a fair amount of credit risk on these corporate securities and CLOs, which account for 77% of WABC’s investment securities portfolio and 64% of its total assets. In contrast, most regional banks tend to concentrate their holdings on agency-backed mortgage backed securities and government sponsored debt, which are typically AAA rated.

Although just over a third of its CLOs are AAA rated, less than 1% of corporate securities hold the highest credit rating. The remainder of the CLOs are AA rated, while only 4% of corporate securities hold credit ratings between AA- and AA+. The tables below provide more details.

WABC Q1 2023 Corporate Securities (WABC Q1 2023 10-Q)

But I can understand why WABC would structure its debt securities portfolio this way - the bank’s small loan book means it can afford to carry a bit more credit risk from its investment securities portfolio. In its favor, this is compensated by lower duration risk - as debt securities with higher credit risks have shorter durations than safer assets at a similar yield. It’s simply a tradeoff between credit risk, interest rate risk and yield.

Unrealized Losses

With its large securities portfolio, it's not surprising that WABC has a high level of unrealized losses - at $364 million, or 43% of its common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital.

But this comparison is unfair on WABC, as the San Rafael-based bank devotes much more of its assets towards investment securities than its peers. And as these assets are generally highly liquid, banks typically report unrealized losses on the underlying instrument’s fair market value, albeit as a non-GAAP accounting measure.

In contrast, loans originated by banks themselves are seldom valued at 'fair value' - yet most banks would only be able to sell loans that had been extended more than a year ago at steep discounts on their outstanding face value in today’s market, given higher interest rates. But as these loans are generally seen as illiquid assets, there is no assessment made towards their fair market valuations, with the sole exception of an adjustment made for credit losses.

It is therefore clear that even an adjusted book value or a fair market equity value, which takes into account the value of unrealized losses on a bank’s bond holdings, would overstate the true liquidation values of almost all banks in the current environment.

In any case, WABC is well capitalized compared to its peers, with a CET1 ratio of 16.05%.

Final Thoughts

Although it is clear that Westamerica Bancorporation is in a better position than many of its regional banking peers, the turmoil that has recently gripped the sector may not be over yet. Regional banks remain under heavy scrutiny amid fears that tightening credit conditions will put pressure on the sector’s credit quality, capital and profitability. And until investors regain confidence in regional banks, more volatility is to be expected in the coming months.