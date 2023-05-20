Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Analyzing 13Fs: Public Investment Fund (Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund) Q1 2023

May 20, 2023 2:22 AM ETAPD, ATVI, BE, BLDP, BLDP:CA, EA, FTCH, LIN, OTGLF, OTGLY, PDD, PYPL, SE, SPY, TTWO, UBSFF, UBSFY, V
Quiver Quantitative profile picture
Quiver Quantitative
797 Followers

Summary

  • Realizing that oil won't be around forever, Saudi Arabia is seeking ways to cut its financial dependence on fossil resources, partially through utilizing the Public Investment Fund.
  • After an almost six-month-long hiatus, the Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund reopened its petrol-dollar purse and resumed its purchasing spree of US-based equities.
  • The market value of their US-based equity increased to $34.37 billion as of the end of the first quarter but still remains a glimpse of the $55.89 billion reported in 2021.
  • PIF has doubled down on its Electronic Arts, Sea Limited, PayPal, and Air Products & Chemicals holdings while opening a new position in Bloom Energy Corp.
  • They have also cut their exposure to Visa, PDD Holdings, and Ballard Power Systems while completely exiting Farfetch Limited and Linde.

The Crown Prince Of Saudi Arabia Visits The UK

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, The Chairman of the Fund

Dan Kitwood

In today's article, we bring you the latest update in our recurring series based on analyzing 13F filings and the latest moves of some of the world's most

Geographic Map of Investments by PIF

PIF Investment Map (Public Investment Fund)

Overview of PIF Q1 '23 activity from their 13F filing

Saudi PIF Quarterly Overview Q1 '23 (Quiver Quantitative)

Saudi PIF Portfolio Holdings Q1 '23 Using 13F Data on QQ

Saudi PIF Holdings Q1 '23 (Quiver Quantitative)

This article was written by

Quiver Quantitative profile picture
Quiver Quantitative
797 Followers
Quiver is bridging the information gap between retail investors and Wall Street, by making high-quality alternative data accessible to everyone. Alternative data is a term used to describe anything outside of traditional financial data that can be used to find unique insights into a company’s operations and performance trends. Increasingly, these types of data are sought by investors as a valuable source of timely information to aid in investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.