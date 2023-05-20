Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Unlocking The Value Paradox: A Deep Dive Into The Discount Dilemma Of Pershing Square

Summary

  • Pershing Square is presently experiencing a remarkable 37% discount, trading well below its net asset value per share.
  • This gap has even widened last year despite outperforming its benchmark index the S&P for the 12th time in 18 years.
  • Pershing Square is in a comparable demand cycle to industry giants like Berkshire Hathaway and Blackstone.
  • The closed-end fund structure paired with significant internal ownership promotes long-term investment incentivization.

2016 DealBook Conference

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment

Pershing Square Holdings (OTCPK:PSHZF) has commendably eclipsed the performance of the top 100 closed-ended funds and the overall market over the previous five years. However, a conspicuous divergence remains between the growth of its stock

Pershing Square historic performance

Pershing Square Historic Performance (Pershing Square Annual Investor Letter)

This article was written by

FinanzUni profile picture
FinanzUni
199 Followers
I started FinanzUni with the goal to give fellow investors access to objetcive and balanced analysis. I value all outside intel and everyone to challenge my thesis to obtain the most critical and correct analysis.My investment focus is on growth stocks with an investment horizon of 2–5 years. My primary focus here is on Tech stocks, but more broadly on emerging great ideas and stocks. About me: I am a recent grad student from UC Berkley and after finishing my studies I have returned to my home country Germany to work in venture capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PSHZF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

