Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Week Ahead - Debt Ceiling Drama, Turkish Rate Decision Pre-Presidential Run-Off

May 20, 2023 2:05 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, EWU, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, FLGB, TUR, EWL, FSZ, FLSW, EZA, FLZA, VGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, FIEE, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEH, BBEU, FPXE, EURL, EWA, FLAU, CN, FXI, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, KBA, CHB, CHIQ, CHII, CQQQ, CHIX, CHIE, CHIM, ECNS, MCHI, CXSE, KFYP, KWEB, ASHR, ASHS, CNXT, AFTY, ASHX, CNYA, KGRN, FLHK, FLCH, FLTW, KURE, KALL, CHNA, CHIC, CHIK, CHIH, CHIU, CHIS, CHIR, GLCN, KESG, KSTR, KFVG, KEJI, RAYC, KTEC, KBUY, TDF, YINN, YANG, FXP, XPP, YXI, CBON, KBND, EPI, PIN, INDY, INCO, INDA, SMIN, NFTY, FLIN, IXSE, GLIN, INDF, EWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV, ENZL, EWS
Craig Erlam profile picture
Craig Erlam
636 Followers

Summary

  • Wall Street will remain focused on debt ceiling drama, a plethora of Fed speak, flash PMIs, and bank stress.
  • Wednesday is the main event as the Minutes could provide some hints that some policymakers are ready to pause tightening.
  • Next week is big for the UK as we get a selection of data that will give us our first real insight into how much progress is actually being made on inflation.
  • The CBRT is not expected to cut the repo rate again when it meets on Thursday.
  • On Friday, consensus for the leading Tokyo core inflation data (excluding fresh food) for May is expected to slip slightly to 3.3% year-on-year from 3.5% in April.

Debt Ceiling

MCCAIG/iStock via Getty Images

US

Wall Street will remain focused on debt ceiling drama, a plethora of Fed speak, flash PMIs, and bank stress. It will be a busy week filled with economic releases, with most of the attention falling on the first look

This article was written by

Craig Erlam profile picture
Craig Erlam
636 Followers
Based in London, England, Craig Erlam joined OANDA in 2015 as a Senior Market Analyst. With more than five years’ experience as a financial market analyst and trader, he focuses on both fundamental and technical analysis while conducting macroeconomic commentary. He has been published by The Financial Times, Reuters, the BBC and The Telegraph, and he also appears regularly as a guest commentator on Bloomberg TV, CNBC, FOX Business and BNN. Craig holds a full membership to the Society of Technical Analysts and he is recognized as a Certified Financial Technician by the International Federation of Technical Analysts.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.