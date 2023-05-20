Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ARKQ: This Disruptive Innovation ETF Inadequately Capitalizes On Artificial Intelligence

William Morton profile picture
William Morton
62 Followers

Summary

  • ARKQ invests in robotics and automation companies with a special focus on disruptive innovation.
  • Artificial intelligence is becoming the face of disruptive innovation in 2023, though ARKQ is struggling to harness the full potential of this nascent development.
  • I rate ARKQ a Hold, as time will be the best indicator as to how well this ETF can stack up to those more focused on artificial intelligence.

Connection structure. Science background.3d illustration.

carloscastilla/iStock via Getty Images

Innovations within the realms of technology and industrials have been a prominent theme in 2023 and likely still have a ways to go. Namely, trends like generative artificial intelligence, hyper-automation, and robotics have

ARKQ expenses profile

Seeking Alpha

ARKQ Sector Composition

Seeking Alpha

ARKQ Geographical composition

etf.com

ARKQ Top 10 Holdings

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

ARKQ Risk Profile

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

William Morton profile picture
William Morton
62 Followers
I am an undergraduate student at Duke University studying Behavioral Sciences and Economics. I write about both undiscovered and widely-followed ETFs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.