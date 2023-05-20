Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

KMF: Vote With Your Feet; Tender For Cash

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.98K Followers

Summary

  • The KMF fund is marketed as a 'NextGen' energy infrastructure fund.
  • However, management is now proposing a merger into a 'vanilla' energy infrastructure fund.
  • Investors on the sidelines should stay away. But current unitholders can vote 'Yes' but elect to receive cash, to preserve their optionality.

Oil pipeline in green landscape

spooh

A few months ago, I wrote a cautious article on Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF). My main issue was that while the KMF fund markets itself as a 'NextGen' energy infrastructure fund, its holdings are mostly

KMF has underperformed the market

Figure 1 - KMF has underperformed the market (Seeking Alpha)

Updated merger terms

Figure 2 - Updated merger terms (kaynefunds.com)

KMF fee structure

Figure 3 - KMF fee structure (kaynefunds.com)

Revise fee waiver agreement

Figure 3 - Revised fee waiver agreement (kaynefunds.com)

KMF institutional shareholders

Figure 4 - KMF institutional shareholders (nasdaq.com)

KMF continues to deliver poor performance

Figure 5 - KMF continues to deliver poor performance (morningstar.com)

KMF trades at a steep discount

Figure 6 - KMF trades at a steep discount (cefconnect.com)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.98K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.