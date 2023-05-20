Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Trex Company: Buyers Beware

May 20, 2023 3:36 AM ETTrex Company, Inc. (TREX)
Prasanna Rajagopal
  • Trex Company is too richly valued and now trades above the price target set by analysts.
  • The company is not immune to a slump in demand due to a weakening economy.
  • Long-term investors should look to buy this stock at a much lower valuation.
  • There may not be much upside for short-term investors.

Hispanolistic

Despite an upgrade from Bank of America analysts, Trex Company (NYSE:TREX) is richly valued and faces a slowing economy. Any missteps by the company could lead to a steep markdown in the stock. The company has good margins and the

Trex Company Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (%)

Trex Company Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Quarterly Gross Margin of Building Products Companies

Quarterly Gross Margin of Building Products Companies (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Quarterly Operating Margin of Building Products Companies.

Quarterly Operating Margin of Building Products Companies. (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Trex Annual Inventory Costs

Trex Annual Inventory Costs (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Trex Quarterly Share Buybacks

Trex Quarterly Share Buybacks (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Trex Discounted Cash Flow Model

Trex Discounted Cash Flow Model (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Lumber Price Chart

Lumber Price Chart (NASDAQ)

Trex Company Price Performance

Trex Company Price Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Prasanna Rajagopal
1.05K Followers
Prasanna Rajagopal comes with in-depth knowledge of the technology industry, having spent over 15 years in various sectors of the software industry. Prasanna loves to learn and write about business and investment opportunities in technology, media, retail, and industrial companies. Prasanna has a M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson School of Management, a M.S. in Industrial Engineering from Wichita State University and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Madras.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VIS, VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

