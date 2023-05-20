Disentangling Diversification

tadamichi

By Anu Ganti

We frequently hear that “it’s a stock picker’s market.” The recent market environment could equally well be characterized as a sector picker’s market.

To measure the importance of sectors, we decompose total market dispersion into within-sector and cross-sector effects. Exhibit 1 shows that the contribution of cross-sector effects to total S&P 500® dispersion has trended upward this year, implying that the rewards for skillful sector selection have increased.

The recent travails of the banking industry have weakened the Financials sector, with the S&P 500 Financials down 4% YTD as of May 18, 2023. Meanwhile, the overall market has marched to a different drumbeat, with the S&P 500 up 10%. As Exhibit 2 illustrates, the Financials sector was the third-biggest detractor from S&P 500 performance, while Information Technology was the dominant contributor YTD.

As a result, investors who overweighted Information Technology or underweighted Financials would have been well-rewarded, with the S&P 500 Ex-Financials up 12% YTD.

However, it is worth noting that the outperformance of IT has been much greater than the underperformance of Financials, with the S&P 500 Information Technology up 28% YTD.

As sectors evolve over time, so does their diversification potential. As we previously explored for Energy and Information Technology, in Exhibit 3, we calculate the spread in trailing 12-month volatility between the S&P 500 and the S&P 500 Ex-Financials.

When this spread is positive, the inclusion of Financials increases volatility in the benchmark; when negative, the sector acts as a diversifier. Note the negative spread for Financials so far this year.

The Financials sector has become a volatility diversifier because its correlation with the rest of the market has recently declined, as shown in Exhibit 4.

While the Financials sector has recently reduced volatility, this hasn’t always been the case. For example, during the depths of the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, the Financials sector was a major source of volatility.

Despite the sector’s faltering relative performance so far this year, its current risk positioning might potentially prove auspicious for judicious sector allocators.

