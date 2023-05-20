PhonlamaiPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

A new short-squeeze idea rising on low trading volume (which may indicate limited overhead share supply currently) is Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR). The company has been a huge beneficiary of the push by electric vehicle [EV] charging and battery developers to put more silicon carbide [SiC] material into industry inventions. Aehr manufactures the foundational testing equipment for sharply ramping SiC semiconductor demand and production, where this material is becoming an important ingredient for faster charging times.

YCharts - Aehr Test Systems, 3 Years of Weekly Price Closes

The company has become a target of short sellers after a +2,000% price gain over three years, and a valuation story that has flipped into an expensive growth play. My bullish view is largely focused on the chart pattern, which may be signally another big price run higher is beginning. And, if the company can continue beating estimates, a record short position may decide to run and cover, bringing even greater buying volumes. Overall, a quote jump to $45 or higher is entirely possible by the autumn.

To me, the valuation is stretched, but makes considerably more sense than present meme and momentum stocks like the NVIDIA (NVDA) setup, sitting at half the growth rate and almost double the P/E ratio vs. Aehr.

Business Background

Aehr is the leading maker of SiC semiconductor testing equipment and technologies, among other promising business lines. The need for testing equipment is critical as various manufacturers design product to different specifications for different uses. In addition, quality issues are extremely important to maintain reliability and prevent damage, especially in high-voltage EV charging stations.

Valuation

No doubt, Aehr's valuation by Wall Street looks far different than a year ago, much less three years ago before the SiC boom began. Today, the stock is discounting excellent growth rates for 2023-24 as EV adoption is now entering the mainstream for consumers. And, if EV prices continue falling, eventually well below net ICE vehicle mileage costs, the green energy transition to electric vehicles will be impossible to stop. Sales and income growth for Aehr on the magnitude of +30% to +70% annually are now expected for the foreseeable future.

Seeking Alpha Table - Aehr Test Systems, Analysts' Projections for 2023-24, Made on May 18th, 2023

Margins and returns are superb as highlighted below. With a leading position in SiC testing, gross profit margins of 50%, net income margins of 22%, and a return on equity of 25% are quite high vs. any capital-intensive equipment manufacturer.

Seeking Alpha Table - Aehr Test Systems, Trailing Margins & Returns, May 19th, 2023

Measured against SiC-related semiconductor business peers, industry suppliers, and testing enterprises, Aehr has moved from one of the lowest valuation plays (and deepest bargains) a year ago to one of the most expensive today. Looking at forward 1-year forecasts below, you can review the high P/E multiple vs. peers and competitors. The unanswered question becomes is this expensive valuation deserved?

YCharts - Aehr Test Systems vs. SiC Peers, Price to Forward 1-Year Projected Earnings, 12 Months

Short Squeeze Data

Short sellers believe today's valuation has overshot coming growth in the business. And, their skepticism has only grown over the last three years. The short position as a percentage of outstanding shares has ballooned to 16%-17% in April-May 2023 from under 1% in 2020.

YCharts - Aehr Test Systems, Short Position Changes, 3 Years

And, short sellers are more pessimistic on the share price direction vs. others in the industry. The median average number from my peer group is closer to 4% for a short position.

YCharts - Aehr Test Systems vs. SiC Peers, Short Position Changes, 3 Years

The goal for a short squeeze in Aehr, where borrowed shares are rebought to close out a trade, is stronger-than-expected earnings and sales during the summer months force this group to rethink bearish forecasts. Under this scenario new buyers and existing short sellers will be fighting each other, raising the stock quote, to find shares for transactions.

Technical Momentum

Based on all the data above, I would only be mildly interested in Aehr, as the high valuation seems to be properly discounting analyst growth forecasts. I generally look to buy stocks before major moves, not after one has been in existence for a few years.

YCharts - Aehr Test Systems vs. SiC Peers, 1 Year Total Returns

The tipping point logic for my bullishness is found in the chart pattern, specifically the low-volume advance over the past week. With price drifting above its 50-day moving average, and the 200-day in a significant uptrend, upside constraints seem to be lifting.

It's been my experience trading short squeezes since 2007 that low-volume advances often pinpoint a total lack of overhead supply. The short sellers are losing control of price and are unwilling to put in new sell orders.

The current technical setup is remarkably similar to June-July of last year, with perhaps the only supply/demand exception being the short position has grown even larger (which should support extra buying fuel on good company news flow).

Below I have boxed in blue the low-volume similarities to last summer on an 18-month chart of daily trading activity. Low 21-day Average Directional Index scores are circled in red. When a balance of sellers/buyers appears in a stock, price volatility drops below normal, and can be viewed with the ADX tool.

The 14-day Money Flow Index reading has turned higher from an oversold reading last month (green lines), and the 20-day Chaikin Money Flow measurement has moved into positive territory (gold lines). Both are hinting selling pressure has disappeared over recent trading sessions, adding evidence to the lack of overhead share supply.

StockCharts.com - Aehr Test Systems, 18 Months of Daily Price & Volume Changes, Author Reference Points

Final Thoughts

Granted the technical setup of today is following a rather shallow selloff, unlike the -70% price decline into July of last year. So, the reversal higher will surely not be as powerful or outline the same type of percentage gains into the end of the year. I am projecting a move to $45 to $50 by December 2023, assuming the stock market overall does not crash from rising interest rates, a recession, and persistent overvaluation problems for the whole U.S. equity market.

Seeking Alpha's quant sorting system also ranks this name as a Top 10% buy idea. Clear momentum in its business operations and relatively robust stock trading activity over the last six months are reasons for optimism.

Seeking Alpha Table - Aehr Test Systems, Quant Ranking, May 19th, 2023

What are the risks to ownership? Outside of a potential wickedly-bad macro decline in stocks, a recession in demand for EVs would be my next worry. And, as the SiC industry booms, other enterprises could develop testing systems to steal market share from Aehr. However, to the best of my knowledge, EV sales trends will remain a real catalyst for SiC production, meaning new test equipment will be a future requirement.

Another data point worth contemplating is the company was flush with $43 million in cash vs. zero debt and $16 million in total liabilities at the end of February. I personally prefer to invest in companies with limited liabilities and large "current asset" holdings. The company does have some capital to expand equipment production quickly itself without piling on debt.

If demand for Aehr equipment mushrooms as forecast, forward P/Es under 20x could be reality in 2025. It's possible 2026-27 ratios could be closer to 10x. Of course, any hiccup in growth would keep a lid on the current $32 quote, as several years may need to pass for the valuation to be considered "underpriced" again.

My trading plan is to try to enter a position to capture a potential short squeeze over the short term, on earnings report beats later in the summer. If I can capture a quick +15% to +25% gain, that may be enough of a profitable run for me. I rate shares a Buy for traders. Otherwise, a price closer to $25 a share (the 200-day moving average) might provide a better long-term Strong Buy entry, on any major bear market selloff in coming months.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.