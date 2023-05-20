Justin Sullivan

Investment Thesis

With eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) trading so cheaply, I wanted to take a look if there is a reason or if there is an opportunity to get in on a company that has a lot of growth potential. In my opinion, the catalysts may not be sufficient to push eBay's revenues from the poor performance we have seen in the past, coupled with a negative view of the company itself, I believe EBAY stock is a hold for now until it can prove itself in the coming years.

Briefly on Q1 Results

Even though the results beat estimates and the stock popped up at one point over 6%, it has since dwindled. In my opinion, the results were nothing to brag about. There were hardly any positive numbers, with revenues going up 1% y-o-y, GMV, which has recovered since the bottom of Q3 '22, is still well below Q1 '21 and Q1 '22.

The only positive I saw in the report is that the revenue from advertising was up 23% y-o-y, however, it accounts for around 10% of the total revenue for the company.

The Good and the Bad

I have seen a few interesting ideas that the company is floating around to keep itself relevant. Image-based search is a neat idea and the acquisition of Certilogo brings AI into play too. Investing in SidelineSwap, which is a sporting goods resale marketplace, and acquiring marketplace compliance solution 3 PM Shield a few months back shows that the company is not standing still. The question is how much value these will add to the company. Time will tell of course.

The collaboration with Affirm (AFRM) can be a very lucrative way of bringing in more customers who aren't able to pay the prices all at once. The BNPL market is expected to grow massively from '21 to '30, with a 45.7% CAGR. How much of that could be captured by eBay is also not clear, but it's a positive.

The fee structure varies from 2% to 15%, which is quite a wide range. I've seen many sellers reporting around 13% per sale, which seems to be quite competitive against other similar websites.

Now on to some bad. I personally have not bought many things on eBay in a long while. I just go to Amazon (AMZN) for anything I need. I remember eBay didn't have very good customer service, while on Amazon, it was never an issue to dispute any item and get my money without further questions. I see that eBay still has a lot of issues on both the seller and the buyer side of things. On the Trust Pilot website, the current rating of eBay is 1.2 or "Bad", with countless 1-star reviews mentioning scammer sellers who do not return money at all or return a part of it. Even the sellers that have a 99% positive rating are accused of being scammers.

I think this is the biggest issue with the company. Trust is not there. If it can improve on that in the future, we could see some potential. I'm sure I'm not the only one who only thinks about Amazon whenever I need to buy something quickly. eBay never pops into my head anymore.

Financials

I will present some graphs below that will be based on yearly figures because that is the best way to look at the company as a whole. I will include any figures from the latest quarter if they are relevant.

The company had $7.4B in cash and short-term investments and $7.7B in long-term debt. In the latest quarter, cash and ST investment changed very little, totaling $6.8B, while long-term debt stayed the same. Having leverage isn't a bad thing, especially if it is manageable. eBay's debt is manageable because the interest coverage ratio is outstanding at around 14.5x, meaning EBIT covers the annual interest expense 14.5 times over.

Coverage Ratio (Own Calculations)

The company's current ratio is very healthy also, standing at around 2 at the end of FY22, which means that the company has no liquidity issues as current assets can cover short-term obligations twice over.

Current Ratio (Own Calculations)

In terms of profitability and efficiency, the company's ROA and ROE have experienced a nosedive in FY22 due to losses on their equity investment in Adevinta and a tough year in general. I believe these will improve in the future for sure. In prior years these metrics were very decent.

ROA and ROE (Own Calculations)

Return on invested capital is very decent, which means the company has a competitive advantage and a good moat.

ROIC (Own Calculations)

Overall, the balance sheet is quite good. The company is going to weather any upcoming recession that we supposedly should enter any moment now. I've been saying this for half a year now and we still haven't seen much happening. ROA and ROE will improve in the future for sure, once their equity investment improves.

The company's margins have been trending down also in the last few years, which is slightly alarming. During the most recent quarter presentation, margins have contracted even further, and I believe this may persist for a little while longer due to the negative sentiment in the global economy.

Margins (Own Calculations)

The large net profit margin in FY21 was due to the sale of the Classified business to Adevinta for $2.5B in cash and 540m shares of Adevinta which was valued at $10.8B at the time.

The company is generating very healthy unlevered free cash flow, with a slight dip in FY22, which seems that it went back in line with the previous years.

UFCF (Own Calculations)

Valuation

It is hard to quantify the potential revenue growth of the mentioned catalysts as it seems like they are still in the early stages. The company is trying to innovate a little bit; however, I will stick to my conservative estimates and will go with quite low revenue growth over the next decade.

For the base case, I decided to grow revenues by around 3.3% per year on average. It is more than what the company has done in the last decade, which was around 2%. For the optimistic case, I went with 5.3%, while for the conservative I went with 1.3%.

On the margins side of things, I decided to contract gross margins by 100bps in '23, and then over the next 9 years improve them by around 300bps, and operating margins by 200bps by '32. It's a long enough time for a company to achieve some sort of better efficiency and profitability in my opinion and these numbers seem reasonable.

On top of these estimates, I will add a 25% margin of safety to the intrinsic value calculation to be on the safer side.

With that said, the company's intrinsic value is $38.92, implying a 10% downside from current valuations.

Intrinsic Value (Own Calculations)

Closing Comments

Seems like the company is trading cheaply for a reason. The revenue growth is not there yet. GMV figures have not improved enough to warrant a higher multiple and the negative sentiment towards the company itself may keep the shares suppressed a little longer. I believe the company hasn't reached bottom yet and with the current volatility in the markets, I could see the company's share price coming down to the mid-30s, which will present a much better risk/reward profile in my opinion. I will give it a hold rating and set a price alert at around $35 and wait for it to hit.

The management needs to improve the company's customer service so that people like me do not associate the site with a bunch of scammers. I'm sure that day will come eventually, but right now the company is trading at these levels for a reason and is not really a good deal in my opinion, however, the financials are quite good, so if the company can solve the mentioned issues, it'll be set for takeoff.