eBay: Cheap For A Reason

May 20, 2023 5:34 AM ETeBay Inc. (EBAY)1 Comment
Summary

  • I wanted to check if there is a reason for the company to trade so cheaply.
  • The lack of revenue growth, still low GMV numbers, and the negative sentiment about the company are the reasons why it’s cheap and not necessarily a deal.
  • The financials look solid, but with the lack of catalysts on the horizon, the company remains a Hold, with further downside.

Ebay Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

Investment Thesis

With eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) trading so cheaply, I wanted to take a look if there is a reason or if there is an opportunity to get in on a company that has a lot of growth

Coverage Ratio of eBay

Coverage Ratio (Own Calculations)

Current Ratio of EBAY

Current Ratio (Own Calculations)

ROA and ROE of EBAY

ROA and ROE (Own Calculations)

ROIC of EBAY

ROIC (Own Calculations)

Margins of EBAY

Margins (Own Calculations)

UFCF of EBAY

UFCF (Own Calculations)

Intrinsic Value of EBAY

Intrinsic Value (Own Calculations)

Gytis Zizys
Gytis Zizys
303 Followers
MSc in Finance. Interested in investing since the age of 17. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. Eager to improve my equity research skills. I like to research small, little-known companies to shed light that there might be something out there hidden with potential. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks. I also sell options from time to time.

