EKIN KIZILKAYA

Overview

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) stock has been having a rough year. In the wake of its most recent quarterly report, in which the company missed both top and bottom line estimates, the stock tumbled and has since trailed the NASDAQ Composite's price performance YTD.

This week has been a different story, however. Digital Turbine stock saw significant buying this past Wednesday and has carried through this momentum to within 30 minutes of market close on Friday as of this article. Notable here is that the buying was quite strong in terms of price impact, with a lot of sustained appreciation at the 95th percentile of the stock's 20-day rolling volatility profile (green bands). This upswing is also occurring while the NASDAQ Composite has remained steady in terms of volatility, indicating that this could be differentiated purchasing of this company's shares in particular.

Since Digital Turbine is set to release its next earnings report in the middle of next week, on Wednesday the 24th of May, I think this price action could indicate positive near-term market sentiment. While this is an interesting signal it certainly isn't determinative in its own right; we will need to consider the business from a fundamental perspective as well as its valuation to see if its shares are worth picking up. In this article I will do so while also establishing a forward-looking view on its earnings prospects.

Fundamentals

Digital Turbine was formerly called Mandalay Digital Group and has been in business since 1998, trading publicly since Q1 2014. The company rebranded as Digital Turbine in Q1 2015 and took on its current ticker at that time. This provides us with a decade's worth of financials to evaluate.

The revenue picture here is interesting. While Digital Turbine has had a few down years and is also trailing its 2022 performance on a TTM basis, it has also posted a picture of exceptional growth. Uniquely, it also appears to have recaptured triple-digit top-line growth in the last two years.

The last two quarters show us why the stock has been selling off for 6 months. Fiscal Q2 2022 (ending Sep 2022) saw the company experience a y/y decline in revenue and fiscal Q3 2022 (ending Dec 2022) saw an acceleration of this trend.

It appears that the company's brisk growth was reversed by a deterioration in the digital advertising ecosystem. Since the company's product suite is oriented around enabling mobile publishers to monetize their applications through digital advertisements, this makes sense.

To contextualize this revenue decline we should consider the recent performance of other companies that primarily derive revenue from digital advertising.

Meta (META) also experienced revenue declines in that period and actually for the last 3 quarters of 2022 overall, although it returned to growth in Q1 2023.

Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) continued to see declining advertising revenue in Q1 2023, continuing a decline from Q4 2023. The latest quarter's decline was relatively small at less 1% y/y.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) has had a somewhat different trajectory and maintained roughly flat growth in Q4 2022, but posted a 6.97% revenue decline in Q1 2023.

These comparables indicate to me that there is continuing weakness in the digital advertising market but that it is not evenly distributed. Given Snap's focus on mobile advertising and its relative size as a company, I consider it the best proxy for estimate Digital Turbine's performance out of this bunch. This indicates what is likely to be another quarter of declining revenue for Digital Turbine.

Consensus is indeed expecting this for the upcoming quarter, with an estimate of 22.27% decline for Digital Turbine's revenue y/y. Before evaluating that in its own right it makes sense to quickly look at Digital Turbine's other salient fundamental metrics.

Digital Turbine has been operating profitably for the last 3 years and shows an acceleration in net income on a TTM basis.

Importantly, this is also the case for operating cash flow. Here Digital Turbine has 5 years of positive cash from operations and an increasing trendline y/y; TTM figures imply it has maintained momentum here.

These financials tell me that Digital Turbine is a growth stock that has also crossed the threshold as to generating positive net income and cash from operations. This is the kind of company that I like to see. Of course, this doesn't change the fact that it saw a quarter of its revenue evaporate last quarter. In the next section I'll review its valuation.

Valuation

Digital Turbine is trading cheaply relative to the IT sector on both a price/earnings and a price/operating cash flow basis.

There isn't a significant spread between the TTM and forward premiums here, indicating roughly similar expectations of the company's prospects on a trailing and forward basis.

Given the current market environment, I remain more keen on cash valuations. On this basis, Digital Turbine definitely looks cheap. This price reflects 3 more quarters of decreasing y/y revenue and the associated effects on operating cash flow.

Overall, this stock is priced for pessimism. At these prices there is room for appreciation if it can outperform consensus on either the top or bottom line, but that also looks like a long shot.

Earnings

Expectations for Digital Turbine's non-GAAP EPS for FQ4 2023 are $0.18 per share (-54.42% y/y) and expectations for revenue are $143.14 (-22.27% y/y).

EPS was revised downward from $0.33 per share to $0.18 per share after the company's latest earnings report, a 45.5% decrease.

Since the company has had decreasing margins throughout that period I am inclined to agree with the pessimistic view. If the firm's GAAP net margin in the upcoming quarterly release will be equivalent to last quarter's, this would imply a net margin roughly 25% of what it had in the comparable quarter. This makes a 54.42% y/y decline in non-GAAP EPS seem like a reasonable estimate.

Additionally, the ongoing weakness in the digital advertising space also makes it sensible that the firm will see revenue drop off at a number close to what it saw last quarter. While the large digital advertising technology companies may have performed better than expected, the results from Snap make me less inclined to think a middle-market player such as this one will beat against consensus.

Conclusion

Overall I am not seeing a clear reason for why Digital Turbine should be expected to beat against consensus in the upcoming quarter. While it is priced for decline throughout this year, I think that is what we will see. While the valuation here may be appealing on a longer-term horizon, there is too much tactical uncertainty in the immediate to make it a buy. I would rate this a hold for the time being.