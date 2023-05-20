Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sector Exposures Continue To Evolve With Rating Migrations

May 20, 2023 5:36 AM ETFALN, ANGL, CXT, CR, RCI, WAL, WEC, KHC, SIVBQ, FRCB, JPM, BBBYQ
VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.31K Followers

Summary

  • New fallen angels and rising stars continue to impact sector allocations in the fallen angel index. The Telecom sector’s weight decreased as a large rising star exited the index.
  • After its latest interest rate increase following its early May meeting, the Fed appeared to signal that it may be considering a pause on additional interest rate hikes.
  • Fallen angels yields increased by 6bps in April, while broad HY yields decreased by 8bps, which are now 36bps and 57bps tighter, respectively, than the YTD highs of mid-March.

Fallen angel

mppriv

New fallen angels and rising stars continue to impact sector allocations in the fallen angel index. The Telecom sector's weight decreased as a large rising star exited the index.

Fallen angels underperformed broad HY by 0.45% (0.52% vs 0.97%) in April, and are

ICE Data Services, VanEck. Returns are not annualized.

Sector Exposures Continue to Evolve with Rating Migrations

Sector Exposures Continue to Evolve with Rating Migrations

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.31K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.