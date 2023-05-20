Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Playing Defense: Comparing U.S. Large Cap Volatility Strategies

Summary

  • While virtually no global market segment escaped the turmoil of the past year, US large cap equities were dealt a particularly sharp blow.
  • As defensive industries have cycled into favor, the market turmoil has led many investors to seek a defensive stance in their broader US large-cap exposure.
  • Low Volatility Factor (LVF) and Minimum Variance (Min Var) are two popular defensive strategies that are sometimes used interchangeably.

Football game plan on blackboard with white chalk

t_kimura

By Norbert Van Veldhuizen, Head of Equity Index Product, EMEA

After a protracted period of calm, volatility returned to markets in 2022—and has proven it’s here to stay in 2023. Investors are now looking to position portfolios for a potentially

defensive strategies LVF, Min Var

volatility reduction vs. Russell 1000

This article was written by

FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
764 Followers
A leading global provider of benchmarks, analytics, and data solutions with multi-asset capabilities FTSE Russell's solutions offer a true representation of global markets across asset classes, styles, and strategies. Our global perspective is underpinned by specialist knowledge gained from developing local solutions and understanding client needs around the world. FTSE Russell is a wholly owned subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), and is a unit of the Information Services Division.FTSE Russell’s expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers. ETF providers, and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell indexes also provide clients with tools for asset allocation, investment strategy analysis and risk management.The Yield Book analytical insights With the recent addition of The Yield Book business, FTSE Russell extends its expertise in analytics to a highly respected analytics platform that serves approximately 350 institutions globally including investment management firms, banks, central banks, insurance companies, pension funds, broker-dealers, hedge funds and investment management firms. The Yield Book offers analytical insights into a broad array of fixed income instruments with specific focus on mortgage, government, corporate and derivative securities.

