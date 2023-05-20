Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ashtead: Fantastic Compounder With Growth And Margins

May 20, 2023 6:48 AM ETAshtead Group plc (ASHTY)ASHTF
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
918 Followers

Summary

  • Ashtead Group plc is involved in the rental business of construction, industrial, and general equipment.
  • Revenue has grown at a CAGR of 16% due to increased rental usage and construction projects.
  • Ashtead's margins are impressive, with a NIM of 17%. The company has scope for improvement with rates beginning to rise.
  • M&A should allow the business to maintain its growth trajectory, supporting any potential weakness in organic growth.
  • Ashtead is trading at a discount to its historical average multiples despite the improved commercial profile.

Workers at the construction site

lechatnoir

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Ashtead has developed market-leading expertise through strategic organic growth and M&A. The business now has >25% market share in the US and is positioned to be a lead supplier for mega / large-scale projects.
Chart
Data by YCharts

Sunbelt

Ashtead financials (Tikr Terminal)

Seeking alpha best stocks value stocks growth stocks

Revenue split (Ashtead)

Ashtead rental

Dodge indicators (Ashtead)

Sunbelt

Housing data (Ashtead)

US market equipment rental

US performance (Ashtread)

Ashtead rental

Specialty Trading (Ashtead)

Canada Sunbelt

Fleet performance Canada (Ashtead)

Sunbelt

Canada forecast (Ashtead)

UK Sunbelt

UK fleet data (Ashtead)

Fleet

Fleet growth profile (Ashtead)

Ashtead

Debt profile (Ashtead)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Wall Street analyst

Outlook (TIkr Terminal)

Ashtead fleet

Fleet plan (Ashtead)

Ashtead Sunbelt

Valuation (Tikr Terminal)

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
918 Followers
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.